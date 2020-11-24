Drive-in concert celebrates the holidays and health care heroes

By AdventHealth

Husband and wife singer-songwriters Amy Grant and Vince Gill will headline a drive-in concert in Central Florida to benefit AdventHealth’s COVID-19 research efforts. This Drive-In to the Holidays event will celebrate health care heroes, their hard-work and dedication to keeping our communities safe.

They will perform December 6 on the property of Manheim Orlando’s auto auction in neighboring Ocoee (11801 W Colonial Drive). All proceeds from the event will go to the AdventHealth Foundation Central Florida and will be used to help fund research and treatment of COVID-19.

Dress up in your festive attire and get ready to hear your favorite holiday sounds live with Country Hall of Famer, Vince Gill and Contemporary Christian artist, Amy Grant in this unforgettable performance under the stars. From the comfort of your own vehicle, enjoy a family friendly dinner delivered straight to your window.

Safety during this event remains a top priority. To ensure the wellbeing of guests, hand sanitizers will be located throughout the venue along with social distance markers. Attendees are also asked to bring a facemask and remain in your designated car zone.

Contributions from this event will help provide the best treatments to critically ill patients, develop protocols and analyses that keeps AdventHealth on the cutting-edge of COVID-19 research. Additionally, your gift can provide support to the area of care closest to your heart as we honor our clinicians, physicians and front-line staff during this pandemic.

More than 400 parking spaces will be available to view the outdoor, socially distanced concert and those in attendance will be asked to remain in their vehicles and wear masks. Tickets start at $500 per space and include a delivered holiday meal for four. Other sponsorship packages are available.

“We are working very hard at developing a vaccine and new treatments for COVID-19,” said Dr. Steven Smith, chief scientific officer of the AdventHealth Research Institute, which has over 500 clinical trials in progress. “We’re learning new things about this virus all the time and only through continued research and community support can we continue to improve treatments and work toward returning society to normal.”

Tickets and more information can be found at DriveInToTheHolidays.com.