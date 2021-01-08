From AdventHealth

AdventHealth is pleased to announce the launch of its first phase of a community COVID-19 vaccine program, which will provide Central Florida seniors and health care workers access to the vaccine beginning Jan. 12.

AdventHealth plans to vaccinate several thousand people or as much as supply allows, at its launch site adjacent to Orlando International Airport.

During this initial phase, the vaccine will be available to three groups:

Community health care personnel with direct patient contact

Established AdventHealth Medical Group patients who are 65 years and older

AdventHealth caregivers’ relatives who are 65 or older

“AdventHealth is honored to be a trusted national leader and a community partner in the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brian Adams, CEO of AdventHealth’s Polk County market, who is leading the COVID response for the organization’s Central Florida Division. “We share the community’s excitement and eagerness to be vaccinated and are pleased the demand is so great. It’s extremely important that the vaccines be administered as quickly and efficiently as possible and according to state guidelines, and our goal is to make it easy for everyone to get vaccinated. We’re ready to expand our program as soon as we receive more vaccines from the state.”

Vaccine supplies are limited. Eligible AdventHealth Medical Group patients will receive an email invitation to schedule an appointment. Appointments are required and walk-ups will not be accommodated.

“This is a monumental opportunity. The vaccine is safe, highly effective, and simply put – the greatest tool we have in ending the pandemic,” said Dr. Scott Brady, CEO of AdventHealth Centra Care, which is operating the airport site. “We know the community is eager to be vaccinated, and we ask for their continued patience as we launch this program and provide vaccinations as supplies are available.”

We anticipate having enough supply to keep the airport site open through Friday, Jan. 15, but will be prepared to extend the operation should more supply become available. To date, AdventHealth has facilitated the vaccination of more than 25,500 people, including team members and physicians, community health care providers, and first-responders. The vaccine is not currently available to the public at any AdventHealth hospitals, AdventHealth Centra Care locations, or AdventHealth Medical Group practices.

Other important items to note:

There is no out-of-pocket cost for receiving the vaccine.

The COVID vaccine requires two doses, and those who receive their first vaccine at the airport site will be asked to schedule their second vaccine appointment.

Proof of health care employment or age (for those 65 or older) is required upon registration.

As part of the vaccine process, those receiving the vaccine will be required to stay on-site for at least 15 minutes to ensure there are no adverse reactions. Most reported side effects are mild and include arm soreness, fatigue, and headache. AdventHealth will have medical professionals on hand to assist with any concerns.

Those who wish to be notified when they might be eligible to receive the vaccine can register for alerts at www.CoronavirusVaccineAlerts.com.