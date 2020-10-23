Encourages mask wearing for all age groups to prevent being a ‘symptom-free COVID-radioactive vector’ who spreads the virus among friends and family

From AdventHealth

Thursday morning on the AdventHealth Morning Briefing, Dr. Michael Keating, chief medical officer at AdventHealth for Children, discussed rising cases of COVID-19 among younger people in the 15-24 and 25-34 age groups.

Keating suggested younger people – college students and young adults who often consider themselves healthy and invincible – have seen an increase among COVID-19 cases reported statewide. Though more younger people may be asymptomatic, he said, they could be shedding virus that infects their friends and family members.

“Part of the problem with COVID is that you can be infected without being symptomatic,” Keating said. “You can be a symptom-free COVID-radioactive vector putting people at risk.”

Keating said no one likes to be inconvenienced, but everyone should do what they can to help end the global pandemic. This means wearing masks, and may extend to changing holiday plans to avoid large crowds and endangering loved ones, or to refrain from trick-or-treating or hosting parties, which may not be popular to suggest.

“The most American thing to do is to wear the mask,” Keating said. “It’s the most ethical thing, the most moral thing, and the kindest thing to do for our fellow human beings.”