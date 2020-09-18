From AdventHealth

Dr. Vincent Hsu, an epidemiologist and AdventHealth’s infection control officer, lauded the declining hospitalization rates for COVID-19 during today’s AdventHealth Morning Briefing, and is cautiously optimistic that a vaccine may be approved before the end of the calendar year.

“We are at war with the virus,” Hsu said. “There is a pretty good possibility we may see a vaccine approved or at least get an Emergency Use Authorization by the end of this year. Things are looking good from that standpoint. But you’ve got to get this deployed … before we’ll see herd immunity, and that’s going to take many weeks and months.”

At the peak of the pandemic, AdventHealth had more than 700 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in seven Central Florida counties. The number has declined to roughly 270.

Highlights from the briefing include: