One in 5 adults in Central Florida read at or below a 5th grade level

From the Adult Literacy League

Adult Literacy League is in need of volunteers to help teach Central Floridians to read. The nonprofit is hosting two trainings in the next week.

One in 5 adults in Central Florida read at or below a 5th grade level. The Adult Literacy League (ALL) is a nonprofit that focuses on educating adults in the community by providing courses like general education, math and ESOL. The organization is need of volunteers and will be hosting two training sessions.

The first training session is on Saturday, July 25 from 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. and the second session is on Tuesday, July 28 from 5:30-9 p.m.

Those interested in volunteering must be able to read/write fluently in English and can apply at www.adultliteracyleague.org/volunteer-tutor-orientation/.

Mission

ALL educates adults to become self-sufficient members of society and advocates on behalf of adult and family literacy. Their hope is to build a more literate community.

They define full functional literacy as the ability to read, write, communicate in English, compute, solve problems and use technology in order to be a self-sufficient member of our community

They believe that every individual who becomes fully literate by this definition increases the economic strength, overall safety, and the future educational success of the next generation.

Few program outcomes have the impact force of hundreds of new literate citizens in our community. This comprehensive instructional strategy yields impressive dividends – particularly considering that they serve adults at the lowest levels of literacy and in the greatest need both economically and educationally.

How ALL accomplishes their mission

