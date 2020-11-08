By Rabbi Rick Sherwin

Eternal God, Gracious Giver of Knowledge:

אתה חונן לאדם דעת ומלמד לאנוש בינה. חננו מאתך דעה בינה והשכל.

You have graciously imparted Your gift of wisdom to humanity

Inspiring us as individuals to use our God-given ability

To make decisions that enhance the moral fiber of our being.

You have given us the ability to learn, to discern, to apply insight

As we look at the world in which we live

And apply the timeless values of the Spirit.

Each of us is created as a reflection of the Divine Image

Inspiring each of us to look into the mirror of our souls

And see how we might apply Your gifts of mind and spirit

To uplift humanity, to grant dignity to each other,

To live what we preach, to love as we teach,

And to respect the integrity of those around us.

You created us to see the world

Not as either-or but as both-and,

Not black or white, but both black and white,

Not police or peaceful protesters, but both police and protesters,

Not them or us, but we together

Working together for cooperation and peace.

You have mandated us to blur the either-or distinctions

Not “or” but “and”

Red and blue

Liberal and conservative

Capitalism and socialism

Those who take the lead and those who serve behind-the-scenes.

Universal Creator, guide us to resolve differences

Not by choosing who wins and who loses

But by creating a path to healthy resolution for all

So that everyone wins

Not as a response to political loyalty or religious piety

But as a matter of human dignity and judicial responsibility

We respect the still small Voice of Conscience

The thin voice we hear in the silence of our souls

So that others will understand the inclusive plea

To respect others regardless of color or ethnic origin

So that all will be protected under the Constitution’s umbrella.

Empathizing God, help us to remember

That Adam was not white or black or yellow or brown

That Noah was not Jewish or Christian or Muslim

That Moses embraced immigrants joining the People Israel

That Jesus included all his followers poor and rich

That Muhammad sought the path to peace.

Help us to remember that all are created in Your Image

All are to be included

Regardless of religion (or lack thereof)

Regardless of ethnic origin

Regardless of sexual identification

Regardless of physical abilities and mental capabilities

We look forward to the day when headlines describe

Police who march hand in hand with those who speak out

When politicians will see the whole picture instead of merely their own

When policy will project beyond self-interest to the well-being of all

When legislation will not push down but promote

We pray for the welfare of all equally

With support for the law

Without unnecessary force

With respect for those who protect

Without violence

With thanks to those who are first to respond.

Giver of Wisdom, let us remember

That we have two ears and one mouth

So that we may listen twice as much as we speak

To hear the plea of those in pain

To understand the need to protect each other

Physically and psychologically, materially and spiritually.

Gracious Giver of Wisdom, let us hear the Divine Demand

To listen to each other, to protect each other,

Those with whom we agree and those who disagree

To see the inclusive “and” in place of the exclusive “or”

To see through the eyes of the other

With respect, ensuring dignity, projecting empathy.

Embracing God, You revealed to Your prophet Moses

Thirteen qualities of character that uphold Godly living:

Including compassion, patience, forgiveness, and slowness to anger.

May our votes always elect leadership

That makes Godly living, dignity and integrity

The priority that will make tomorrow brighter than today

May the day come when the Spirit of Godly living shall embrace the earth.

On that day, we will come together to reflect the Oneness of God,

Regardless of the path we choose, to push away darkness and pursue light.

Amen

*Edited for length and context, with permission of the author