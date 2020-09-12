Inspiration

By Charles Towne

Imagine that you have a little girl. She is three years old, and adorable… an absolute joy, the apple of your eye, a precious gift from God.

One day you are sitting in your favorite chair reading a book, and as you read you get a strange feeling that someone is watching you. You glance up, and there is your little girl standing in front of you. She is smiling as she stands there staring at you.

She moves closer.

You pretend to ignore her.

How can you do that? Are you a heartless brute?

She stands there holding her favorite doll in one little hand, and then she reaches out and puts her free hand on your knee.

How can you resist that smile? Yes, go ahead. Admit it, You are a heartless brute!

She whispers, “Daddy.”

You continue to ignore her. You are worse than a brute.

She bends down so she is able to look up from under your book into your face.

You continue to ignore her.

She continues to stand there… but slowly that cute little smile, that smile that you love so much, begins to fade, and it is replaced by a scowl. She lays her doll in your lap and begins to make faces at you.

How can you ignore her?

She sticks two fingers in her nose and squinches up her eyes as she continues to look up into your face. Then she sticks out her tongue at you, and believe it or not, she makes a little fist and frowning – and with all the angst and frustration she can muster – she strikes your book! Yes she did, she actually struck your book!

And then she exclaims in her little girl voice, “Daddy, do you love your book more than you love me?”

Well, you might be a brute but you aren’t dead!

You lay your book down, pick your precious little girl up, and spent the next hour assuring

her of your love as that beautiful little smile returns to her face.

You know, Papa God never plays games with you like that, and I am sure you wouldn’t either. And He doesn’t ignore you, or pretend that He doesn’t see you, because He loves you so very much, and He is smiling at you right now. Yes, He loves you more than you can imagine, and lot more than any old book!

Charles Towne is first and foremost a Christian. An octogenarian, author, journalist, wildlife photographer, naturalist, caregiver, and survivor, his life has been and continues to be, a never-ending adventure filled with possibilities never imagined. He has adopted the philosophy that to Live fully, laugh uproariously, love passionately, and learn like there is no tomorrow, is a formula for a long and joy-filled life.