By Allen Brown

It’s almost like being in a dream when you finally have a child, and it’s an amazing experience. Soon, however, you’re going to have to snap out of the dream-like state and think about how you’re going to manage them as they grow up. Children are extremely impressionable, so it’s critical for you to have a good idea of what you need to do in order to ensure that they develop their minds and bodies in the healthiest way possible. This is why we’re going to give you a helping hand and introduce you to seven of the most effective parenting tips that have been tried, tested and have shown great results in child development.

Use Positive, Not Negative Reinforcement

Many of us, and our parents before us, have been brought up in an environment where it was often seen to be more effective to use negative reinforcement to raise a child, whether consciously recognized or not. But now that we live in times where there have been extensive studies done on the matter, it’s been found that children raised through more positive reinforcement will become much healthier individuals when they grow up.

Get Them Involved With Chores

One of the worst things that we can do is over-pamper our kids, or keep them away from the daily chores just because we feel like they can’t do it. The reality is that if you make it a point to get them involved with the household chores, no matter how simple they might seem, this will help integrate a sense of responsibility early on. And it doesn’t even have to feel like a chore all the time. Take them with you to the kitchen and get them involved in the process of cooking or clearing up. The blogs at https://www.momdot.com/ can give you insight into a multitude of ideas that you can get the kids involved in. These ideas give a perfect mix of fun and responsibility so that kids know they’re doing something to help and contribute to the family, and realize that it’s not a punishment, but an important role they play.

The Value of Having a Sport

Getting your child involved in a sport holds so much more value than fitness. While it really does make a difference in their physical development, it holds other valuable benefits as well. When they get involved in a sport, they begin to understand the discipline of teamwork, and it is also a great way to introduce them to the world that exists outside your family. They learn to respect other adults, interact with different children, and learn life lessons in the form of sports etiquette and discipline as well.

Encourage Independence

This one is easier said than done! We would love nothing more than to keep our precious children cocooned within the safety of our embrace, but this is far from practical and is actually harmful to their development. It’s important that you make it a point to teach your children about how they can be more self-reliant as they grow older. Have them wash their own dishes, hang their clothes, make small decisions for themselves here and there, and even sit back and allow them to make mistakes without interfering so they understand the importance of consequences. You should guide and advise them as appropriate to their age, but don’t blindly lead them through every aspect of life as this will do little for their development and healthy independence.

Teach them How Being Kind, Humble & Grounded will Get Them Far in Life

Many of us seem hell-bent on raising strong, independent, thick-skinned children because the world is a rough place to live in, but you should never underestimate the power of being a humble and kind person. Be sure to regularly teach and remind your child of the strength of patience, kindness, and being a humble human being, even if it goes against the grain of what all the other kids are doing. This will ultimately teach them how to be extremely sensible and have the kind of strong character that really makes a difference.

Balance Discipline with Affirmation of Love

Discipline has always been and always will be one of the most important factors when it comes to raising children. Boundaries are important. However, it’s also very important that while you set boundaries for your child in order to teach them right from wrong and what respect is all about, that you also remember to keep a balance. The last thing you want to do is spend so much time implementing discipline that your child ends up fearing you or becoming estranged. You must always let them know by words and actions how much you love them, creating beautiful and memorable experiences that outweigh the tough-love times.

Give Them a Love for Knowledge

The gift that keeps on giving is a love for knowledge. It’s up to you to make sure that your child grows up in an environment where learning is something that is considered fun. Find new and creative ways to introduce them to information and make sure that it’s something they enjoy so that they can carry it with them for the rest of their lives. Becoming a parent is no easy feat because you really never stop helping your child develop. This is why the seven points mentioned here will help you build a solid foundation to bring up your child in a way that helps develop their mind in the best way possible. Children all have different personalities, and it’s your job to understand your child and figure out the best way to guide them to a better way of thinking and understanding the basic necessities of life, development, and survival.