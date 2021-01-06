By Allen Brown

Your skin is a reflection of you and your lifestyle. Of course, as you age your skin ages too, but don’t let this affect you as there are still plenty of ways and methods to keep your skin looking as good as it possibly can. Having and maintaining beautiful, glowing, and youthful skin requires time and effort, but like anything, if you put in the hard work on a daily basis, and you allow yourself some time every day to maintain a skincare routine, you will be rewarded in glowing skin that both looks and feels youthful. Below are 7 expert secrets to have youthful and glowing skin.

1. Avoid Using Harsh Chemical

There is enough pollution in our everyday lives so avoid polluting your skin even more. Treat your skin as a temple and keep anything you put onto your skin as natural as possible. Always ensure you read the packaging of any new products you purchase to ensure they are free from additives, chemicals, and parabens that may damage your skin, both in the short term and long term.

2. Limit Your Time In The Sun And Wear Sunscreen

If you have to be in the sun for any prolonged period of time, it is really important to protect your skin. Wear a hat and most importantly wear sunscreen/sun cream. This will protect your skin from the sun’s harsh UV rays. Exposure to harsh UV rays without suitable protection will leave your skin with sunspots and blemishes which will naturally age your skin, over time this will leave it looking washed out, dull and gray.

3. Exfoliate

Out with the old and in with the new is appropriate here. Removing dead and old skin will leave your skin looking fresh and healthy. Consider having a one-off chemical peel, or even a course or chemical peels that will exfoliate your skin, getting rid of all of the dead skin, blemishes, and imperfections that are making your skin look dry, dull, and old. Chemical peels are quick and can be fit around your daily life.

4. Eat A Healthy And Well-Balanced Diet

As the old saying goes you are what you eat. So ensure you eat plenty of portions of fruit and vegetables as part of a balanced diet. Eating healthily provides you with the acids and vitamins your body needs to keep your skin looking and feeling youthful and full of life. Cut out any unnecessary fat and fatty foods that your body can’t process. A little treat every now and then is fine but try to make a meal and calorie plan as and where you can to ensure you are getting the correct amount of calories and fat required.

5. Treat Yourself To A Non-Surgical Procedure

This is one of the most popular ways of maintaining youthful skin. Having a non-surgical procedure is non-evasive, and ideal if you have a busy life. This procedure is a rejuvenating process that creates new elastin, hyaluronic acid, and collagen. Having this procedure, especially on your face, will provide your skin with the deep clean it requires.

6. Exercise

Taking part in regular exercise leaves you feeling good and looking good. As you exercise you release endorphins which make you feel good. Your skin will naturally glow and look youthful when you have taken part in any form of exercise from running to yoga, this is because if you feel good on the inside then you certainly look good on the outside.

7. Cut Down On Your Alcohol Consumption

Of course, a little bit of alcohol is fine, but excess consumption will leave your skin looking tired and fatigued. So, decrease your alcohol consumption and increase your consumption of water. Water is fantastic as it will naturally flush out unwanted toxins from your body.



Remember that it’s important to implement and maintain a daily cleansing routine from head to toe. Cleansing both your face and body on a daily basis and making sure you get plenty of sleep and relaxation will work wonders for your mind and body. Taking time out to look after yourself should be a top priority. All of the above secrets do work well on their own, but if you put them all together and create a healthy and balanced lifestyle and non-fad diet that is low in alcohol consumption, high in exercise, and high in self-care you will visibly notice the results. You will look and feel fantastic and fabulous, which will naturally radiate to your skin, leaving it glowing and youthful in appearance.