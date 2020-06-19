We all think we know what aging will be like. Maybe you’re noticing some crow’s feet, some wrinkles, or maybe you finally understand what older people meant by “the cold makes my bones hurt”. But that’s only one side of aging. There are a lot of other things you experience as you age that you may know nothing about. Growing older can be a wild ride, filled with surprises and the unknown. So here are six unusual things you experience as you grow older that may just help make the coming years look better.

1. It Can Make You Sweet

‘The grumpy old man’ is a classic trope in many stories we heard growing up. We also heard plenty about ‘the sweet old lady.’ But the truth is, it’s more likely that you become ‘nicer’ as you grow older. Through your 60s and older, it’s more likely that you’ll become more agreeable and less likely to get angry. While scientists haven’t figured out exactly why that’s the case, it seems to hold true.

2. Now You’re An Early Worm

Ever notice how your parents were always on your case for sleeping in late, or wonder how your grandparents could go to bed so early and get more done before dawn than you ever could? Well, it seems as you age you become more of a morning person. As we age, our sleeping patterns shift. You’re going to get sleepy earlier and wake up earlier, too. But the good news is you’ll feel rested. Studies show, most people over the age of 65 report getting a good night’s sleep and feel fully rested when they wake up; even if they wake up before the roosters.

3. You’re More Scared Than Usual

OK, Braveheart, the war is over. There seems to be a fine line between bravery and stupidity that most youngsters walk; some use it as a jump rope. When you’re young, you’re willing to take more risks, but as you age you will become more cautious. But it makes sense – in our older age it takes much longer to heal, so naturally, we want to avoid getting hurt at all. The folks over at Arcare tell us that most older people prefer the security afforded at senior residential facilities than the worry of living alone. They have better access to medical care and emergency support, which gives them peace of mind.

4. Bye-Bye Insecurities

While you may end up taking less risk and act more cautious, as you age you feel a lot more confident. Besides growing more comfortable “in your own skin”, as you grow older you are also likely to redefine “success” and find more of it, as well acquire more wealth, and this all correlates with your newfound sense of confidence. Your insecurities will begin to fade, at least till you get to 65, and then there can be a creeping back in if you’re not on top of it. As you get older and find yourself more prone to injury you become less secure. But insecurities about the superficialities of your 20s is sure to wane.

5. A New Perspective

This isn’t about your learned character and life-lived wisdom; you will literally see the world differently. As we grow older, our vertebrae, the spaces between our spine, get smaller. You may experience up to an inch of height loss as you age, making you see the world from a whole new perspective, one that is an inch lower than you are now. Don’t worry, you’re likely not going to notice this change as it is very gradual.

6. The New Gang

You are shifting demographics and having to scroll down further in drop-down lists for your year of birth. Well, don’t worry about the youngsters much, because you and your silver-haired friends will outnumber them, by a lot. The 60 and over age demographic is the fastest-growing demographic and makes up the largest number of voters. What you care about is what politicians will run on; they need your vote, badly. You and the gang now have a lot more power than any other age group; use it wisely.

Growing older does have its drawback, but it really does have its positives and silver linings too. Aging is normal, natural, and simply a part of life. Embrace it as it comes, and enjoy the ride. If you’re worried now, you will be less so by 60. These were just six of a plethora of things you will experience and notice and learn. You’ll soon understand more why your parents think the way they do, and better be able to see things from their perspective. Remember, older doesn’t mean gone, as you have a lot of living to do still. Take care of yourself, take it all in stride, and you will age like a fine wine.