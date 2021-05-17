Opinion

By Modestas Mika

I just can’t believe how the kids from the 90s have turned into adults; heck, even the kids from 2000s are into their early 20s now. We have come so far, and yet sadly, through the years we have seen a lot of our favorite childhood games fade away, until they all seem lost to the past.

How about instead of accepting that, we take a quick ride to the not-so-long ago and let the nostalgia sink in and refresh our memories? Take a moment and dive deep with me into the ocean of our most iconic childhood video games from the 90s that we so dearly loved!

Mortal Kombat (93)

I can’t tell you how excited the times were when we used to get all hyped up to beat our friends in this epic arcade fighting game that, without a doubt, ruled the genre for quite a long time. The best part about these arcade fighting games was memorizing the different attack patterns. We’d take out our opponents and triumph with that classic “Finish him!” that truly gave us goosebumps!

Snow Bros

I am sure every veteran 90s gamer has spent hours on Snow Bros. And why not? Throwing snow balls at our enemies was kind of a big deal back in the day. I remember how this game used to keep me hooked to the screen for hours, and playing with your little brother was surely the cherry on top.

Road Rash

Who doesn’t want to kick the annoying riders off their bike while speeding on the highway? And if that wasn’t enough, you always had the option to bring out your num-chuks and beat the hell out of them. Road Rash was hands down one of the best games that we played during our childhood, and one of the only games that we still remember.

This game would always pump us up with excitement and thrill, as if we were actually riding the bike ourselves. And to be honest, I have never played a better “bike game” since.

Street Fighter

It would totally be unfair if I didn’t mention the king of arcade fighting games of the 90s – Street Fighter. It was truly one of the most played games of the time, and quite rightly so. I mean, you could literally knock your opponents out with a sweet “hadouken” or a “shoryuken”, if you will.

Contra

Contra was literally the definition of run and gun, platformer genre. Every kid played this game for hours, and even though it’s been decades since the game’s been dead, many of us still remember it being the flag-bearer of all childhood games!

These are just the tip of the iceberg as there are tons of awesome games that we used to play in our childhood.