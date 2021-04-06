From the Orange County Newsroom

Orange County in partnership with Visit Orlando announces the return of #407Day, a social campaign launched last year with a nod to the calendar date (4/07) and the County’s longtime area code to show appreciation for our local restaurants.

To support the program, we encourage you to dine in or order takeout from your favorite local restaurant on Wednesday, April 7 and share your experiences, photos or recommendations on social media using #407Day and tagging @OrangeCoFL and @VisitOrlando.

For more highlights from today’s COVID news conference see below:

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County’s convenient, drive-thru vaccination site at the Orange County Convention Center opened up appointments again on Friday, April 2 at 9 a.m.

Although appointments were booked in 43 minutes, stay tuned for a future opening announcement later this week. This site will now handle up to 4,000 appointments per day. If you were unable to get an appointment, visit ocfl.net/vaccine to sign up for email or text alerts on the appointment opening. Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is provided at this location.

Note: All individuals ages 18 and older are now eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine. At this time, the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently authorized for individuals under the age of 18. The state is continuing to follow all FDA issued Emergency Use Authorizations guidance when administering the COVID-19 vaccine. In accordance with this guidance, individuals 16 and older will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

COVID-19 VACCINES AVAILABLE FOR 16+

Eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations at any Florida vaccination site has expanded to include residents 16 years old or older.

For Residents Ages 16 and 17:

Must have a parent or guardian register them or provide evidence of emancipation.

Must bring a completed consent form.

Must be accompanied by a legal guardian during the vaccination.

Currently only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

For vaccination site location information visit ocfl.net/vaccine.

FEMA VACCINATION SITES

As of tomorrow, April 6, 2021 all FEMA sites in Orange County will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only. Second doses of Pfizer or Moderna will be given at those sites to those who have already received a two-dose vaccine. The FEMA sites are administering up to 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines per day. Visit www.ocfl.net/vaccine for more information.

COUNTY’S PHASED REOPENING

Orange County is re-opening the County’s senior centers, gymnasiums, fitness centers and outdoor courts at a limited capacity of 50%. For information, visit the County’s COVID-19 page on Facilities reopening.

In addition, the Orange County Public Works Department, Planning, Environmental, and Development Services and the Utilities Department will re-open customer lobby areas and/or main buildings to the public on a limited, appointment-only basis. Please note, individuals applying for building permits will still need to complete applications online. Other County services are still available online and residents are encouraged to use online resources.

For more information, visit ocfl.net.