By Jane Lucas

Are you hoping to raise your home to magazine cover status? While this may appear an expensive undertaking, it shouldn’t be. According to a survey, although 77% of US homeowners intend to renovate their homes, the task will cost an average of $11,473, a figure that represents a 27% increase from the previous year. However, if you’re looking to give your home a fresh, lavish look yet can’t afford to break the bank, here are some creative ideas and tips to give your home a more expensive feel.

Choose between painting or wallpapers

Although giving your home a fresh new painting is much cheaper than wallpaper, the latter offers a more extended lifespan. However, if you redesign your walls often, then painting should offer a better choice. Whatever your choice may be, art prints add style and color to your home, from modern to vintage and a blend of the two. If you can’t afford wallpaper, roll up your sleeves, grab yourself a brush, paint and transform your home for less.

Declutter

Simplicity, as it’s said, is the ultimate sophistication. Nothing speaks chaos like a home clogged up with stuff. Decluttering your space offers you a superior perspective on the space you have available and provides an excellent possibility of creating a style. It’s alright to have an all-around styled shelf, yet an excessive amount will seem untidy and cheap. Cut back on your frill and alter your belongings to keep those that are relevant to your needs. Additionally, cleaning up is sure to improve the feel of your home.

However, if you need to keep some items yet don’t have enough space, you should consider using a storage facility to avoid overcrowding the limited space in your home.

Elevate the old furniture vibe

Your furniture plays a massive role in your home feel. Find the right furniture and lighting to fit your space’s size, serve multiple functions and make your small home more comfortable. However, you don’t need to spend on new furniture when your old ones can still help you do a lot. Do you need ideas? Upgrade your knobs and handles of furniture like dressers and filing cabinets. As simple as it sounds, this is a useful trick to modify its appearance significantly. Updating with the right fabric and paint will give your seating room an instant elevation.

Add a touch of luxury with curtains

Curtains are fundamental to creating a finished room. Hang your curtains from the ceiling to the floor to improve the visual height of your rooms. When picking curtains, go for light, sheer texture to expand how much natural lights can enter your room. To accomplish this, purchase panels that are longer than what you require and slender from the foot instead of using custom-made curtains. Luxurious homes have high ceilings overflowing with natural lights, and you can recreate this by merely hanging your drapes as high as possible. Yet avoid hanging your drapes over your window outline.

From giving your home a fresh painting, interior décor, and landscaping, the point is to give your home a much improved or expensive look. Home improvement doesn’t need to be expensive by any means. With these fundamental changes, you’re headed to enhancing your home and giving it that expensive look on a shoestring budget.