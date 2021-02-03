From the City of Apopka

The City of Apopka will host a special public meeting today at 6 PM to discuss the proposed acquisition of Camp Wewa, located at 221 South Binion Road in Apopka.

This meeting will be live-streamed on the City’s YouTube channel.

Last week the City of Apopka issued a public survey requesting their input about Camp Wewa. The survey explained that the City of Apopka is exploring the possibility of purchasing Camp Wewa from the Central Florida YMCA and that the YMCA has to sell the summer camp due to financial losses incurred by the pandemic. The survey went on to mention that rather than see this historical property, which has operated as a camp since 1947, purchased by a developer and turned into a housing development, the City is trying to raise the necessary funds to purchase the 70-acre, lake-front property and keep it as permanent green space.

The survey was distributed via several methods including Facebook, Twitter, the City’s website, and an email distribution list comprising of 2,990 individuals. The Facebook post alone was shared 962 times, had 508 likes, and was viewed by 152,448 people over a three-day period.

The City received 5,664 responses to the survey. Of that amount, 91% were familiar with the camp and 67% attended or had a family member attend the camp. Furthermore, 98% felt the property should remain a camp and 95% felt it should also be a community park.

Question from Survey: Which of the following activities would you like to see included, if the City purchased the property and used it as not only a summer camp but a community park? (Participants could select as many activities as they liked).

Pie Chart Results: Inclusive Playground 11%, Kayak Rental 12%, Pavilion Rentals 12%, Canoe Rentals 12%, Walking Trails 13%, and All Other Selections 42% (Including Art Classes, Basketball Court Rentals, Outdoor Exercise Classes, Soccer Rentals, and Volleyball Court Rentals).