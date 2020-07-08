The quarantine has really tested people’s relationships. Some have ended up moving out from their homes while others have gotten divorced because of it. It’s not the news you want to hear on top of the ever-increasing number of cases for COVID-19 patients. For those of us who choose to stay, all hope is not gone yet. Here are some things you can do to keep the romance alive with your partner.

Don’t forget the little things

It can be easy to fall into the routine of everyday life, especially when you’re around your significant other all the time. This doesn’t mean you should stop showing your appreciation for them. In fact, it’s a great opportunity to remind them of your love through small, simple gestures. Here are some ways you can do that:

Leave them a loving note in places they least expect

Preparing a lovely breakfast for them on the weekend

Doing that one chore they dread doing the most

Giving them a hug or kiss throughout the day

Each person has a different love language and they might appreciate one gesture more than the other. Figure out what your partner’s love language is and don’t hesitate to spoil them with that.

Check in with your partner

You think you know everything there is to know about your partner just because you’re around each other all the time. But that’s a mistake many couples make. Make it a point to check in with them from time to time. They could be frustrated with work or feeling resentful over a mistake you made. This is a great opportunity to ask them how they are and address their needs. Not everyone is a mind reader or a great communicator so having this opportunity to be vulnerable prevents you from getting on each other’s nerves.

Get intimate

Physical intimacy is very important to keeping the love alive in your relationship. Aside from the hugs and kisses, you can also foster physical connection by cuddling, holding hands, or giving each other massages. Sex has also been known to help reduce stress so don’t skimp out on this one as well. You’ll want to find an eco-friendly mattress with sustainable materials so you don’t have problems getting close with each other.

Plan date nights

Date nights don’t have to be at a fancy restaurant. It can be right in your own home. Just like normal times, you can still go on date nights with your loved one. Do some planning as you would a regular date and make sure to focus on each other and not about things that worry you like the virus, money problems, kids, etc. This is your date night, remember? So check in with each other, spoil yourself with treats you prepared, and connect.

Reminisce good memories together

You’ve been bombarded with terrible news about the pandemic these last few months. Give yourself a break and take a trip down memory lane with your partner. Sit down and reminisce about the good old days whether it’s that fun backpacking trip you took last year or a funny incident during Thanksgiving dinner. This can help with your well-being and strengthen the relationship you have with your partner.

Don’t take this time for granted

Some days may be less than perfect than others, and that’s okay. We live in a time like no other and probably only a few couples can say they’ve strengthened their relationship thanks to the pandemic. This is one of the rare periods where you’ll get to spend as much time with your partner so don’t take it for granted and cherish every moment.

Which of these activities are you going to try first? Share your thoughts in the comments below.