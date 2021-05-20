By Ben Richardson

The main reason why online bookies are becoming more popular than their land-based counterparts is due to the fact they allow people to bet on the go. Nowadays, most people don’t have enough free time, which is why they are forced to use their mobile phones and tablets to bet on sports and play casino games. Unlike a few years ago, most smartphones have amazing specs, which is why they have no problems opening every gambling application out there.

Even though mobile betting plays a vital role in the online sports betting industry, some people don’t want to use their handheld devices for online betting. If you are one of them, here are a few reasons why you should give it a shot.

Mobile apps and website allow bookies to be more innovative

Unlike many years ago, most betting websites look similar. They have the same betting categories, roughly the same promos, and use the same layout for their desktop pages. However, this isn’t the case when it comes down to mobile apps and mobile websites. Once you download the Bet365 app on your Android or iOS smartphone and you compare it to other bookies, you will see that each one uses a unique design, betting features, and other options.

The fact that the mobile betting industry is so competitive forces every operator to be a lot more creative. Consequently, some brands offer things, such as unique mobile features that are not available to desktop clients.

Mobile apps give sports bettors the freedom to do whatever they want to do

One of the biggest advantages of betting on the go is the fact that you don’t need to have access to a computer all the time. Besides placing pre-match bets, most online bettors also wager on live events because this category has fantastic markets and great odds. Unfortunately, this was easier said than done when there were no smartphones because people had to stay home and use the computer.

Luckily, this is a thing of the past because everyone who has a stable internet connection and decides to use the bookie’s app or mobile site can place bets. Usually, the mobile app and the website have easy-to-use interfaces, allowing even inexperienced punters to place the bet they want to.

Some online bookies provide their mobile clients with special bonuses

One of the things that make mobile betting attractive is the fact that you can get a special bonus. The majority of online bookmakers optimize their desktop promotions to work on mobile devices. However, some brands want to make their mobile customers feel extra special, which is why they provide them with different types of rewards.

The no deposit bonus is probably the most common mobile prize that you can avail yourself of. Some sports betting platforms give this bonus to the people who download their app, whereas others just need to verify their accounts.

It is important to remember that you will find a mobile bonus only if the bookie has a stand-alone application. Usually, brands that only offer a mobile website don’t have any special offers.