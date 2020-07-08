|
CORONA CASH: Big states got larger shares of the money. California businesses ranked first, followed by companies in Texas, New York, and Florida – amounts received detailed below
|From The Hustle
|Since the government rolled out its gigantic coronavirus relief program for small businesses, the question’s been on everyone’s mind: Which companies are getting the money?
Yesterday, we got some answers. The government released details on who received loans under the $660B Paycheck Protection Program. (Data wizards, go here to slice and dice the numbers for yourself.)
The figures released Monday weren’t a full breakdown of every cent and every business. They covered companies that received loans of $150k+ — and 86.5% of the loans were for less than that amount. And ~$130B in the program is still available.
Here are a few highlights from Monday’s big data dump:
Check out these links for details on which businesses got the money