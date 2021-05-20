By Ben Richardson

If you want to wager on sports, you probably know there are two options – using an online bookie or going to a land-based shop. Even though the two things have a lot of similarities, they also have numerous differences, especially when it comes down to the available options and bonuses.

Most people who decide to bet on sports don’t have any previous experience, which is why they often make mistakes that can cost them a lot of money. To prevent some of those mistakes, we’ve decided to point out several things that you should avoid doing unless you have many years of experience.

Don’t place a bet on a team or player that you are not familiar with

Depending on the gambling operator, you will probably have the chance to punt on all sorts of sports. Picking an online bookie isn’t easy, but people who decide to read more about Efirbet will find out that this site provides users with great reviews that show the ins and outs of every top-rated bookmaker.

Regardless of which operator you choose from this site, you can try out loads of sports, which means there will be many teams and players you can bet on. Although it is tempting to wager on something you’re not familiar with, we do not recommend it because you could lose your bet.

If you want to try out something new, find more information about it online.

Don’t use a bonus if you don’t really need it

Some of the most attractive gambling websites have an amazing bonus portfolio, where you can find some of the best offers in the world. While it is true that some of them are definitely worth it, others are just there so you can make more deposits.

In other words, it is not advisable to use a promotion that you don’t need. Unless you can receive something for free, you will have to spend your own money on a reward that won’t give you an advantage.

If you can’t determine whether a given promo requires you to make a deposit, take a good look at the Terms and Conditions.

Don’t wager a lot of money on a market that you haven’t used before

People who wager on sports like football, ice hockey, and basketball will usually have the chance to choose from hundreds of betting markets. Of course, most bettors always use the most popular alternatives, such as 1×2 and Over/Under, because they are easy to understand and have good odds.

However, people often like to experiment with something new, which is why they decide to try out different markets. Even though some of them have even better odds than the most popular ones, you should be cautious because they are difficult to understand.

The good thing is that some sports betting websites provide their users with in-depth explanations that will help them choose the most appropriate betting option for the given event.