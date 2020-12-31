Christmas is over. Some of us may already be thinking about taking down our Christmas decor, including the Christmas tree, while others may procrastinate as taking down all the decor can be time-consuming.

While there isn’t really a set time to take down your Christmas tree, there are a handful of dates that have become traditional days to pack up all the holiday decor.

According to an article written by Melissa Dunlap for SheKnows.com , there are three specific dates that are often used as the perfect day to take down the Christmas tree:

December 31st, January 5th, and January 6th.

Some people believe that you may have bad luck in the New Year if you take your Christmas tree down after midnight on December 31st. If you are superstitious, you may want to take the tree down before midnight on New Year’s Eve to avoid any bad luck in the next year.

January 5th is considered the 12th Day of Christmas, so some people use this day as a way to gain closure on the Christmas season. People who take their tree down on January 6th are observing the Christian holiday of the Epiphany, a day marking the revelation of God in human form as Jesus Christ.

Whether you observe either of these holidays or take down your tree to avoid a superstitious New Year, taking down the Christmas tree is the perfect time to reflect on your year and the future ahead. Even though it can be sad to take down all of the lights and the ornaments, you will have the chance to put up another beautiful Christmas tree next year.