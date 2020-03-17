From UCF

As COVID-19 has become a global pandemic, a number of UCF events, locations and services have been impacted. Not finding what you’re looking for? We will continue to make updates in the coming days, so check back soon for more information.

EMERGENCY & HEALTH SERVICES

Location Name Status
 Counseling and Psychological Services Open
 Student Health Services Open
 UCF Health Open
 UCF Police Department Open
 Victim Services Hotline Open (available by phone and text)

OPERATIONS/FACILITIES

Location Name Status
 All Knight Study – All Locations Closed
 Amazon Hub Locker+ Open
 Art Gallery Closed
 Athletics Closed
 Book Store – Main Campus Open
 College Optical Closed
 Duke Energy Welcome Center Open (for self-guided tours only)
 Housing and Residence Life Closed (unless you have no other option)
 Knights Pantry Open (Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
 Library – All Locations Open
 Limbitless Solutions Closed
 Performing Arts Center Closed
 Professor Offices Closed (professors available remotely)
 Recreation and Wellness Center (all campuses) Closed
 Research Labs Open
 Shuttle System Running (normal operations, except no service for Park and Ride Lot E-4)
 Student Academic Resource Center Closed (some services available remotely)
 Student Development and Enrollment Services Closed (available by phone and online)
 Student Financial Assistance Closed (available by phone and online)
 Student Union Closed
 Testing Centers – All Locations Closed
 Undergraduate Admissions Closed (available by phone and online)
 Veterans Academic Resource Center Closed (available by phone and online)

EVENTS

Event Name Status
 2020 Statewide Job Fair Canceled
 Admitted Student Open Houses Canceled
 Campus Tours and Information Sessions Canceled
 Celebrates the Arts Canceled
 Research Week Canceled
 Scholars Day Canceled
 Spring Football Game Postponed Indefinitely
 Transfer Orientation – April 3 Canceled (rescheduled to May 7)

DINING

Subway – Knight’s PlazaOpen (only for lunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Location Name Status
 ’63 South Open
 Burger U Open
 Café Bustelo – Recreation and Wellness Closed
 Café Bustelo – Student Union Closed
 Café Bustelo – Technology Commons Closed
 Chick-fil-A Open
 Chili’s Closed
 Dining Services Open
 Domino’s Open
 Dunkin’ Donuts – Downtown Campus Closed
 Einstein Bros. Bagels – Business Administration Building Closed
 Einstein Bros. Bagels – Education Complex Closed
 Food Trucks – Downtown Campus Canceled
 Gringos Locos Open
 Huey Magoo’s Closed
 Java City Closed
 Jimmy John’s Open
 Knightro’s Open
 Knightstop Closed
 Mrs. Field’s Closed
 Panda Express Closed
 P.O.D. Market – Neptune Community Closed
 Pollo Tropical – Recreation and Wellness Closed
 Qdoba – Student Union Closed
 Smoothie King – Recreation and Wellness Closed
 Smoothie King – Student Union Closed
 Starbucks – Health and Public Affairs Open
 Steak ‘n Shake Closed
 Subway – Downtown Campus Open (subject to change; please contact store directly)
 The Pop Parlour Open
 Which Wich Closed

