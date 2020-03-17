From UCF
As COVID-19 has become a global pandemic, a number of UCF events, locations and services have been impacted. Not finding what you’re looking for? We will continue to make updates in the coming days, so check back soon for more information.
EMERGENCY & HEALTH SERVICES
|Location Name
|Status
|Counseling and Psychological Services
|Open
|Student Health Services
|Open
|UCF Health
|Open
|UCF Police Department
|Open
|Victim Services Hotline
|Open (available by phone and text)
OPERATIONS/FACILITIES
|Location Name
|Status
|All Knight Study – All Locations
|Closed
|Amazon Hub Locker+
|Open
|Art Gallery
|Closed
|Athletics
|Closed
|Book Store – Main Campus
|Open
|College Optical
|Closed
|Duke Energy Welcome Center
|Open (for self-guided tours only)
|Housing and Residence Life
|Closed (unless you have no other option)
|Knights Pantry
|Open (Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
|Library – All Locations
|Open
|Limbitless Solutions
|Closed
|Performing Arts Center
|Closed
|Professor Offices
|Closed (professors available remotely)
|Recreation and Wellness Center (all campuses)
|Closed
|Research Labs
|Open
|Shuttle System
|Running (normal operations, except no service for Park and Ride Lot E-4)
|Student Academic Resource Center
|Closed (some services available remotely)
|Student Development and Enrollment Services
|Closed (available by phone and online)
|Student Financial Assistance
|Closed (available by phone and online)
|Student Union
|Closed
|Testing Centers – All Locations
|Closed
|Undergraduate Admissions
|Closed (available by phone and online)
|Veterans Academic Resource Center
|Closed (available by phone and online)
EVENTS
|Event Name
|Status
|2020 Statewide Job Fair
|Canceled
|Admitted Student Open Houses
|Canceled
|Campus Tours and Information Sessions
|Canceled
|Celebrates the Arts
|Canceled
|Research Week
|Canceled
|Scholars Day
|Canceled
|Spring Football Game
|Postponed Indefinitely
|Transfer Orientation – April 3
|Canceled (rescheduled to May 7)
DINING
Subway – Knight’s PlazaOpen (only for lunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
|Location Name
|Status
|’63 South
|Open
|Burger U
|Open
|Café Bustelo – Recreation and Wellness
|Closed
|Café Bustelo – Student Union
|Closed
|Café Bustelo – Technology Commons
|Closed
|Chick-fil-A
|Open
|Chili’s
|Closed
|Dining Services
|Open
|Domino’s
|Open
|Dunkin’ Donuts – Downtown Campus
|Closed
|Einstein Bros. Bagels – Business Administration Building
|Closed
|Einstein Bros. Bagels – Education Complex
|Closed
|Food Trucks – Downtown Campus
|Canceled
|Gringos Locos
|Open
|Huey Magoo’s
|Closed
|Java City
|Closed
|Jimmy John’s
|Open
|Knightro’s
|Open
|Knightstop
|Closed
|Mrs. Field’s
|Closed
|Panda Express
|Closed
|P.O.D. Market – Neptune Community
|Closed
|Pollo Tropical – Recreation and Wellness
|Closed
|Qdoba – Student Union
|Closed
|Smoothie King – Recreation and Wellness
|Closed
|Smoothie King – Student Union
|Closed
|Starbucks – Health and Public Affairs
|Open
|Steak ‘n Shake
|Closed
|Subway – Downtown Campus
|Open (subject to change; please contact store directly)
|The Pop Parlour
|Open
|Which Wich
|Closed