What’s New to Streaming in February

By Michael Carpenter
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this February 2020 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, and Hulu.

1)New on Netflix: February 2020

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of February 2020. Highlights this month include All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Locke & Key, Back to the Future Part III, Better Call Saul season 4, and Narcos: Mexico Season 2. Read More

2)Coming to Amazon Prime Video in February 2020

New year, new Original Series, Comedy Specials, and more! Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in February 2020. Read More

3)Everything Coming to Hulu in February 2020

From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in February 2020. Read More

4)Everything Coming to Disney Plus in February 2020

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in February 2020. Read More

