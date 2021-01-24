“We…lead not by the example of our power but by the power of our example.” –President Joe Biden

“Not by might nor by power, but only by Divine Spirit.” –Zechariah 4:6

In Exodus 34, Moses asks God to reveal the “glory” of Divine Spirit. God responds with 13 Godly Attributes that humanity must emulate in life: kindness and compassion, patience and calmness of spirit, a caring heart, and eyes open to the future.

What is the meaning of Divine Spirit? It is emulating the Godly Attributes of showing compassion, extending kindness, holding back anger, sharing patience, driving away the darkness with light, and replacing despair with hope.

The world will be the way it needs to be not when we display military or legislative intimidation, but rather when we reflect exemplary attitudes and actions for the generation that is watching us, teaching them to be a moral example for the next generation, and beyond.