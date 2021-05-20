By Ben Richardson

In an attempt to differentiate themselves from other sports betting platforms, some online bookmakers pay a lot of attention to their bonus section. That’s why certain gambling operators offer way more promos than other brands.

Unlike online casinos where customers will have access to two or a maximum of three types of rewards, some sports betting platforms will provide you with an abundance of options. There are all sorts of surprises that you may come across, especially if you choose a reputable online bookie.

While it is true that every offer has its specifics, there are some things that you will find on every bonus. With that being said, here are a few aspects that you should be aware of before choosing a betting promo.

Check whether the offer needs a promo code

The first and also the most important thing you have to check is whether you have to use a promo code. The majority of sports offers probably don’t have this requirement, but if you want to put this 22bet bonus to the test, you may be required to apply a specific bonus code before making a deposit.

Usually, bookies require their clients to enter a promo code before or after making a deposit. However, some offers can only be used if players use a bonus code during the registration process.

Make sure you know how much money you need to deposit

The fact that there aren’t that many online bookies where clients can use a no deposit bonus shouldn’t come as a surprise. Almost every offer that you will come across requires a deposit, which means it is essential to check the minimum requirement.

The majority of offers can be used with as little as $10. However, there are particular types of offers known as “highrollers”, where clients need to add a lot more money into their account if they want to avail themselves of the promo.

Read the T&C and check whether you can use your reward on the sport you like

If you have previous online betting experience, you know that most betting websites favor some sports more than others. Hence, you shouldn’t be surprised if it turns out that you have access to special offers for football, horse races, baseball, and other popular sports.

The good news is that the majority of promotions can be used in every sport. This means that you don’t need to wager on football events just so you can use a particular offer.

Read more about the wagering requirements

The last thing you should do before you start using a particular bonus is to read more about the wagering requirement. This is one of the conditions that you have to comply with if you wish to withdraw your bonus, as well as the money you’ve accumulated while using it.

Most bookies require their clients to wager their bonus on specific markets with odds of 1.5 or greater. However, each brand is different, so make sure to check the T&C.