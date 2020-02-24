Image source

We don’t have to bother saying that students are under a lot of stress. It’s enough to look through the discussions on student forums, where students constantly seek opinions and advice on how to improve their wellbeing. They get social anxiety, full-on anxiety, and depression because of the stress they experience. Many of them take prescribed antidepressants.

Don’t get us wrong; we’re not against seeking medical advice. You should definitely do that if you’re experiencing any symptoms of anxiety, depression, or severe stress. But before you get to that point, it’s important to help yourself as much as possible.

Exams are not easy. Some students experience them as more stressful than others. Whatever your case is, there are simple things that you can do to get yourself through this troubling period.

Tips: How to Preserve Your Wellbeing During Exams

Join a Study Group

Your stress levels enhance when you get the feeling that you’re going through this alone. You’re not. Every other student is in a similar situation.

When you turn studying into a social activity, you won’t hate it that much. Your friends will keep you motivated to carry on. You can work on a writing assignment together, or organize the studying material in a way that gets all of you involved. You’ll get a section of the material to study, and then you’ll present it to everyone else. All members of the study group will do the same thing with their own part.

You and your peers are in this together.

Start Studying Early

The sheer volume of studying material is the biggest stress factor during exam week. Universities impose several courses in a single semester. It’s important not to procrastinate, so you won’t have too much to study when exam week approaches.

Organize your calendar. If you realize that your schedule is too busy, EduBirdie can help you with essays. You’ll delegate some of your tasks to this essay writing service, so you’ll get more time for studying. Believe it or not, most students decide to get homework help online at one point in their studies. If you feel like that moment has come, don’t hesitate and seek assistance. You’ll get more time to focus on studying.

Get into the Growth Mindset

“I can’t do this; it’s too much!”

If that’s what you’re thinking, you’re just enhancing the pressure that you feel. You know that you have to take the exams, whether you like it or not. By convincing yourself that you can’t do it, you’re not doing anything in favor of your wellbeing.

It’s important to keep a positive mindset focused on growth. Replace the “I can’t do this” with “I will try.” As soon as you start trying, you won’t even notice how that mindset is changing into “I can do this!”

If you’re having trouble staying positive, search for inspirational stories. You can read about Matt Damon, Natalie Portman, Tyra Banks, and other celebrities who graduated from some of the best universities in the world. They were already famous while they were studying. With their packed schedules, it wasn’t easy for them to study for exams. They still did it, and they did it well.

Exercise

Getting up, going to classes, and studying throughout the entire afternoon – that’s a highly stressful schedule. You need some kind of activity that will bring a breath of fresh air into your day. Don’t put your entire life on a break just because you have to study.

Physical activity is an important tool to combat stress. Half an hour of light stretching in the morning will do wonders for your mental health.

Eat Well

You don’t have to ban gluten, sugar, and caffeine out of your life. You can start eating healthy only by adding more fruits and vegetables into your diet. Alcohol is the only thing that’s good to avoid when you have to study since it prevents you from focusing.

Healthy food is not boring. Overnight oats with loads of fruit will make you want to wake up in the morning. A fun salad with veggies and buckwheat is delicious and nutritious at the same time. Don’t worry; you can still enjoy a slice of pizza if that’s the ultimate comfort food that you like. Just make sure to eat fruits and veggies, since your brain needs vitamins and minerals right now.

Don’t Keep Things to Yourself

It’s important to do everything in your power to preserve your mental and physical wellbeing during the exams. But if you feel like you’re slipping under a huge load of stress, it’s important to talk to someone.

Talk to your friends and family. You can talk to the student counselor as well. It’s their job to guide you to improve, and they know how to do it.

Don’t worry. Exams are stressful, but it’s not a situation that lasts forever. You know that there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Stay strong and carry on!