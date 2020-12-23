From Staff Reports and Orange County Public Schools Newsroom

In non-pandemic times, supportive family and faculty members would fill a school’s performing art center or cafetorium to hear students showcase the sweet sounds of the holidays. However, 2020 was anything but normal. Since you couldn’t go to them this year, there are a sampling of streamed shows from five local schools for the community to enjoy, including from our own Wekiva High School.

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the Wekiva’s Fine Arts Department proudly persevered and found a way to assemble and present their 2020 Prism Concert. It is the 14th installment in an annual tradition that has existed since the school opened, and while the presentation is different this year to accommodate the need to present it virtually, the mission is still the same: to showcase the talented students in each of our arts disciplines.

This year’s performance by Wekiva High students includes their art, band, chorus, color guard, dance, orchestra, and theatre programs. Ordinarily, the Prism Concert is a significant and essential source of revenue for Wekiva Arts. But this year, in order to make the virtual presentation format available to as many of their families as possible, they did not require advance purchase of admission to view this event. That being said, they said they would be deeply grateful if you wanted to make a donation online to the Wekiva Fine Arts Program in consideration of your enjoyment of this event. You can do so at this link: https://www.schoolpay.com/pay/for/Pri…

Virtual High School Holiday Concerts

Wekiva High School Concert

Boone High School Chorus

Cypress Creek Performing Arts

Lake Nona Middle School Chorus

Stone Lakes Elementary School concert

Some shows are available for purchase, like Dr. Phillips Winter Wonderland dance performance, Windermere HS’s dance team (see trailer) and Winter Park HS’s “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.”

Also, from 4:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day, WKMG will air “Best of” student musical performances from the past five years. Tune in to fill your home with the perfect background music.