From staff reports and the Florida Department of Health

The Florida Department of Health (FL-DOH) reported the following new positive COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths statewide for the weekend, as well as data for Orange County, and the Apopka zip codes. There is also new data on pediatric cases (those under the age of 18), as well as nursing homes and assisted living facilities:

STATEWIDE COVID-19 Statistics

Saturday, July 11

New people who tested positive: 15,299*

New hospitalizations: 248

New deaths: 45

Sunday, July 12

New people who tested positive: 12,624

New hospitalizations: 227

New deaths: 35

This brings the statewide total of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 285,435 as reported today, with total deaths standing at 4,381.

POSITIVITY RATES

* Saturday’s number of new people who tested positive for COVID-19 set a record daily high for anywhere in the nation, to date.

However, while Saturday’s number of new positives was a record-setter, it was also one of the highest days for the number of tests that were administered, which was 142,981 tests reported for Saturday. Sunday’s number for tests reported was 110,737.

This means that 11.25% of people that were tested for COVID-19 tested positive, as reported for Saturday, and 11.4% of people that were tested for COVID-19 tested positive, as reported for Sunday. The state’s goal is to be at 10% or under for positive test results. While there was a record number of positive cases reported for Saturday, the positivity rate has dropped, getting closer to the state’s overall goal.

PEDIATRIC CASES

For pediatric patients statewide – children and teens under the age of 18 – the total who have tested positive for COVID-19 sits at 17,073, out of 54,022 children tested overall. This gives a positivity rate of 31% of children tested have resulted in positive test results for having the virus. There have been 213 hospitalizations and a total of four deaths, to date. This is the latest report on pediatric patients as of July 10, 2020.

ORANGE County COVID-19 Statistics

Saturday, July 11

New people who tested positive: 1,355*

Sunday, July 12

New people who tested positive: 924

* Saturday’s number of 1,355 new COVID-19 positive cases is the record high in the last month for Orange County, with the previous record at 1,165 on June 12.

This brings the Orange County total of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 18,937 as reported today, with a total of 564 people who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, and total deaths currently at 83.

PEDIATRIC CASES

For pediatric patients in Orange County – children and teens under the age of 18 – the total who have tested positive for COVID-19 sits at 908, out of 3,794 children tested overall in Orange County. This gives a positivity rate of 23.9% of children who were tested have resulted in a positive test for having the virus. The FL-DOH does not give data on county-specific hospitalizations and deaths for children and teens under the age of 18. This is the latest report on pediatric patients as of July 10, 2020.

APOPKA COVID-19 Statistics

32703: The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to date is reported at 615, including the 50 new cases reported for Sunday.

32712: The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to date is reported at 465, including the 22 new cases reported for Sunday.

APOPKA NURSING HOMES AND ASSISTED LIVING FACILITIES

According to the FL-DOH, the only nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Apopka that have reported people testing positive for COVID-19 are at the following locations:

AdventHealth Care Center, Apopka North (formerly SunBelt), located at 305 E Oak St, Apopka, 32703: 6 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19

Brookdale Wekiwa Springs, located at 203 S Wekiwa Springs Rd, Apopka, 32703: 1 staff member has tested positive for COVID-19

PEDIATRIC CASES

The FL-DOH does not give COVID-19 data on children under the age of 18 who have tested positive in specific zip codes.