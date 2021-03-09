By Allen Brown

The importance of drinking safe and quality tap water is hard to overestimate. Consuming cloudy liquid with chlorine or fishy odor and bad taste is not only far from being a pleasant experience but it can also be dangerous for your health. While the vastness of the internet is chock-full of various DIY solutions, the truth is some of them can serve just in the case of emergency, and others do not work at all or they are impossible to perform at home without risk for your health.

We live in the era of modern technologies and it seems natural to put them in the service of people’s health. Fortunately, today there are plenty of options to solve a wide range of problems and eliminate over 250 contaminants commonly found in drinking water. Here you have it: smart and simple ways to have cleaner, tastier, and healthier water at home.

What’s In Your Water?

You have to know your enemy to fight it and win, that’s why the first thing you should do is to figure out what’s in your water. If you are trying to get a clue based on the smell, color, or taste of what is supposed to be water, you won’t make much progress. Smelling chlorine in your water doesn’t mean you’ve solved the whole problem.

Did you know that there are at least a dozen toxins able to trigger serious health issues, not to mention a couple of hundreds of other contaminants which are not so dangerous but cause a heck of a lot of problems in the long run? Depending on your water system, some of these may be present. As it is clearly stated at wholehousewaterfiltrationsystem.com, every consumer can count on a complete and free water analysis performed by experts and certified by the Water Quality Association. So, never skip this important step. The good news is, the majority of reputable companies in the water filtration industry won’t charge you a cent for such analysis. It is a crucial element for getting to the whole story, and will save you a lot of money buying filters that do not work for your water.

Carafe Filters

Another name for pour-through filters, carafes are arguably the simplest way to get clean drinking water. Just place the filter inside a pitcher that can be kept in a fridge and voila, you can enjoy a healthy treat. However, carafes hardly can be a long-term solution for a family or even for a household with two members. Another downside of these filters is their very short life, so even though they are cheap to buy, you will have to change them frequently.

Faucet-Mounted Filters

Just as the name of this filter says, you screw it onto your facet – the installation process is really simple and doesn’t require much knowledge or effort. Sounds great? Well, here is the other side of the coin – the water flow often becomes much slower and chances are it will drive you crazy. In addition to that, such filters can be used only on a limited range of faucets.

Countertop Filters

These filters are definitely able to get the job done as they can process large quantities of water. Simple to install because there is no need for modifying plumbing, countertop filters are also easy to use, so consider them as a pretty viable solution. Just a heads up, before shopping for one, check out whether your faucet is compatible.

Plumbed-In Filters

Even though plumbed-in filters may not seem like the simplest option, believe it or not, they are. They are installed by professionals and once under your sink, you have no hassle, at all. Regardless of whether you opt for one plumbed into the existing faucet or the variant with a separate tap, rest assured you will enjoy large amounts of clean and tasty water anytime you need it.

Whole-House Filters

Often called point-of-entry filters, they are arguably the best solution because they cover all your needs – not only for clean drinking water but also for preparing food, having a shower, as well as doing laundry. These whole-house wonders provide for high-quality filtration (the list of removed contaminants varies from one system to another) and will serve you for many years to come.

As you can see, there are many smart and simple ways for water filtration but it is very important to choose the one that can meet the needs of your home. However, the key to success lies in determining the main contaminants in your water and careful consideration of all available options.