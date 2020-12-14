What do you think Orange County should look like in 30 years? More public transportation? Rural preservation? More housing density? Smarter Growth? Now is your chance to make your voice heard.

Orange County is introducing Vision 2050, a new comprehensive plan for smart, thriving and healthy growth in our region. This initiative will guide how and where growth will occur over the next three decades.

Beginning in December 2020 and extending into 2021, the Orange County Planning Division will host three separate series of virtual town hall meetings aimed at informing the public about the Vision 2050 initiative and gathering invaluable public input.

Click on the video below to hear Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings introduce this initiative:

Additionally, the Planning Department has launched three online visioning surveys: (1) Your Vision and Evaluation of the Current Plan, (2) Your Policy Priorities and Your Neighborhood and (3) Planning Priorities that can be accessed at ocfl.net/Vision2050.

The community’s engagement in this critical planning process will help Orange County shape its plan for how the Central Florida Region will grow.

Virtual Town Hall Dates

South Market Area: Mon., Dec. 14, 2020 at 6 p.m. – Register

Northwest Market Area: Wed., Dec. 16, 2020 at 6 p.m. – Register

Core Market Area: Mon., Jan. 11, 2021 at 6 p.m. – Register

East Market Area: Wed., Jan. 13, 2021 at 6 p.m. – Register

Rural East Market Area: Thur., Jan. 14, 2021 at 6 p.m. – Register

Southwest Market Area: Wed., Jan. 20, 2021 at 6 p.m. – Register

To register for any of the town hall meetings or participate in any of the three online surveys, visit: ocfl.net/Vision2050

Overview of Vision 2050

During the initial virtual town hall series, Planning Division staff will provide an overview of the countywide Vision 2050 framework and describe the tools used to reflect the unique characteristics and diversity of each Market Area outlined by the Planning Division.

This Plan includes a public engagement process focusing on environmental preservation, community character and public spaces as guiding principles for future development.

The Vision 2050 will be implemented through the adoption of a new Land Development Code – the Orange Code—which will focus on placemaking standards and context-based regulations. This type of Form-Based Code relies on development characteristics that are desired rather than what communities seek to avoid.

If you are interested in discussing Vision 2050 further with their Planning Department, please contact PIO@ocfl.net. To learn more about Vision 2050, visit: ocfl.net/Vision2050