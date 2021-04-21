From the City of Apopka and the Orange County Newsroom

There’s good news for Orange County residents, and particularly for City of Apopka parents with young children, with increased vaccinations being logged in, and a clinic just for well-checks and kid vaccines coming to Apopka next week.

COVID Vaccination Statistics

As of Monday this week, 53.5% of Orange County’s residents ages 40+ have had at least one dose of vaccine and 29.7% of all Orange County residents have had one dose of the vaccine.

With more than 120 vaccination sites now available in Orange County, there are plenty of options now for everyone. And now one more just for Apopka kids!

Nemours Mobile Clinic: Free Well Child Checks and Vaccines

Saturday, April 24 from 9 AM to 1 PM

Harbor House of Central Florida

1706 E. Semoran Boulevard, Suite 127

Apopka, FL 32703

Free Well Child Checks and Vaccines (Not including the COVID-19 vaccine) for uninsured children 17 years old and younger. Family income must be less than or equal to 200% of the federal poverty guidelines.

Please call 407-650-7715 for an appointment.

Upon arrival, go to the back of the building. Entrance has the Harbor House logo on the door.

Funding provided by:TD Charitable Foundation, Harbor House, and Nemours Children’s Health System

I Got My Shot: Safer. Stronger. Together.

Help Orange County reach herd immunity. Share your COVID-19 vaccine experience on social media.

Share a photo

Tell us why you decided to protect yourself and others.

Tag @OCFL

Use #IGotMyShot

For more information and to track Orange County’s progress visit www.ocfl.net/IGotMyShot

Lost Vaccination Card?

If you are an Orange County resident and need to request a CDC COVID-19 vaccination replacement card for yourself, visit this webpage from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County to make this request. If you are NOT an Orange County, Fla. resident, please contact your County Health Department where you reside in order to make this request.

Myths vs. Facts on COVID Vaccine

As doses of the COVID-19 vaccine become more available, they bring the promise of global relief from the pandemic. Unfortunately, there has been a lot of misinformation surrounding the vaccine and its development. Here are some myths and correlating facts about the vaccine: ocfl.net/vaccinemyths