Focus on Business

From The Hustle

When the pandemic struck America in March, the stock market imploded.

Sectors closely tied to the “in-person” economy — travel, energy, restaurants, and retailers without an online presence — were hit the hardest.

Meanwhile, digital-friendly sectors such as cloud computing, streaming, at-home wellness, and gaming surged.

Yesterday, promising results from Pfizer’s phase 3 vaccine trial sparked a huge rotation in stocks, perhaps highlights of what’s to come.

The winners

Airlines : A vaccine is the first step in getting travelers back in the air. The sector ripped higher with Delta ( +17% ), American ( +15% ), and JetBlue ( +22% ) leading the way.

: A vaccine is the first step in getting travelers back in the air. The sector ripped higher with Delta ( ), American ( ), and JetBlue ( ) leading the way. Energy : Pretty simple — if you’re not going anywhere you don’t need gas. The energy ETF XLE ( +14% ) jumped in hopes of a pickup in global movement of just about anything.

: Pretty simple — if you’re not going anywhere you don’t need gas. The energy ETF XLE ( ) jumped in hopes of a pickup in global movement of just about anything. “Oh sh*t I might need to see other people”: The reality of the need to get dressed again set in as appearance stocks — from makeup (Ulta Beauty, +15%) to high-end clothing (Ralph Lauren, +20%) — saw huge gains.

The losers