By Allen Brown

Maintaining your garden requires the use of different tools and equipment. One of these tools is a string trimmer, which is also referred to as a weed trimmer. This garden tool has many names and does the job of cutting that unsettling unruly grass left out by a lawnmower after you’ve mowed your lawn. Such a device comes in handy more often than you might think it would.

Before we check out the trimmers, we first need to analyze what your needs are. Analyzing important requirements and needed features can be done by taking a look at your priorities to see what would be the best choice.

The Size of the Yard

If the size of your yard is small, then it can easily be taken care of by a cordless, battery-powered string trimmer. A big sized yard would mean a trimmer that can complete the whole job in one go. Keep in mind that a larger trimmer may require an extra battery as well.

Hindrance or Obstacles

Maneuverability plays a huge role in selecting the best trimmer for you. If the place is easily maintainable, with basic, squared-off plant beds and trees, then a trimmer can easily be maneuvered to make sure it does the job perfectly. On the contrary, if the place you’re trimming is difficult, such as needing to navigate a swing set, or numerous corners, then the job becomes difficult as well. It’s not an easy job to make sure the cord doesn’t tangle, so for this purpose, a battery-powered or gas-powered trimmer would work better.

Edging Area

Any basic model of string trimmer can edge an area. Edging an area is done by tilting the trimmer to provide better maneuverability and contact with the grass. If the edging area is more complex than simple, trimmer edger combo kits are now available to help make your job easy. These combo kits are recommended in order to give you the best experience and lawn care satisfaction.

String Trimmers

String trimmers are used for final touches. Without one, your lawn or mowing area will often look unfinished. These trimmers come in plenty of types, different models and designs, so you have the option to buy the model that’s most comfortable for you.

Types of String Trimmers

There are three types of string trimmers. These three types have subtypes, different models, and designs that indicate their level of efficiency, reliability, maneuverability, and cost.

1. Battery-Powered

A type of trimmer that uses a battery to function is a cordless electric trimmer. The battery-powered trimmer seems like a good choice because it provides enough runtime and power to complete the job of a normal household lawn. If the lawn is big, a spare battery can be taken and the job can be handled easily. Due to the new battery enhancements such as Lithium-ion batteries, it’s a good piece for your lawn collection. These types of string trimmers are quiet and are low maintenance.

2. Gas-Powered

These types of trimmers are great for a large yard because it has more power and greater runtime than a single battery. It’s also great for thick grasses and heavy bushes because gas-powered trimmers pack a punch. These use a specific mix of fuel and do have one drawback: while gas-powered trimmers are great for a big scope of work, their maintenance cost is higher than electrical trimmers. Gas-powered trimmers are good for edging sidewalks, driveways, and pruning weed.

3. Electric

These are corded trimmers, meaning they require a wire to be attached to any power source. Electric-powered trimmers are the cheapest of them all because they limit the usage due to the cord. These trimmers have enough power to work on an average lawn and they are lightweight and easy to maneuver.

Features

All string trimmer models have some common qualities, and a few other features which can make distinguishing them from one another a little easier. These features need to be taken into account before choosing the right trimmer for you. Some of these features are listed below:

1. Weight

Make sure to choose a trimmer that you can handle. If you’re not comfortable with the weight of the trimmer while using it, then there’s no point in getting the item.

2. Sound

Although trimmers make noise as you use them, too noisy trimmers are also not good. Noise output is a good factor to keep in mind before selecting your trimmer. For the noise factor, gas-powered trimmers are usually the loudest.

3. Vibration Frequency

Nobody wants to have numb hands after a quick mowing session. Gas-powered trimmers will leave your hands numb because of their immense vibration. If you’re drawn to gas-powered trimmers, look for the latest models and designs as these have anti-vibration technology in them.

Lawn mowing has become an art. If you want what’s best for your lawn, consider adding a string trimmer to your arsenal. String trimmers give final touches and are like a cherry on the top for every lawn. There are a variety of trimmers out in the market, so consider the above features in helping you choose what’s best, depending on your lawn size and needs.