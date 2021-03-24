From the Florida Highway Patrol

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle collision in Seminole County this afternoon involving an Apopka resident.

According to the FHP report, a 2012 Ford Focus, driven by a 59-year-old man from Tampa, was traveling westbound on SR-436 near the intersection of Bear Lake Road. A second vehicle, a 2016 Kia Forte driven by a 19-year-old woman from Apopka, was traveling eastbound on SR-436.

For an unknown reason, the Ford Focus traveled across the median and into the eastbound lanes, and struck the Kia Forte head-on.

A passenger in the first vehicle, a 54-year-old-man from Kissimmee, was transported to Advent Hospital in Altamonte Springs where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Ford Focus received minor injuries. The Apopka resident also received minor injuries according to the report.

The crash remains under investigation.

The FHP did not release the names of the deceased passenger, or the two drivers.

This is an update to a breaking news story, and will be updated again if more details are released.