From the Apopka Police Department

The Apopka Police Department (APD) responded to several calls regarding shots being fired at the Circle K located at 277 E. Main Street early Sunday morning. While investigating the call, officers located a 15-year-old female who had sustained gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting. Regrettably, she succumbed to her injuries.

This tragic incident has affected our entire community and our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation and the Apopka Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757 or apdtips@apopka.net. Individuals with information can also call CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

The APD did not include the juvenile victim’s identity because of a request for confidentiality by her legal guardian.