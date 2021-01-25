From the Orange County Newsroom

Vaccine numbers and appointment openings

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County reopened their online appointments with limited availability for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Orange County Convention Center to qualifying residents 65+. Appointments will increase from serving 2,000 residents per day to 2,500 residents per day.

Made effective Friday, January 22, vaccines administered at this site will only be available for Florida residents. Please bring your Florida ID, driver’s license or utility bill to demonstrate that you live in the State of Florida. For more information on this matter, review the Florida Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory.

If you are NOT a Florida resident and have already gotten your first dose at the Convention Center, the Department of Health will honor your appointment for a second dose. However, if you have not received your first dose yet and are NOT a Florida resident, you need to cancel your appointment if you have one scheduled.

Visit ocfl.net/Vaccine for registration information and to review frequently asked questions.

For registration questions or help, contact 844-770-8548 or e-mail COVID19Support@cdrmaguire.com.

Cancel unwanted vaccine appointments

Residents are urged to cancel any unwanted COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Cancelling unwanted appointments allows for others in the community to schedule an appointment, while also ensuring no vaccine doses are left unused.

COVID-19 testing

Orange County Health Services free testing site at Barnett Park will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days per week through January 30, 2021. The County is evaluating opportunities to extend Barnett site’s availability into the month of February, but no plans have been finalized as of this time.

An announcement regarding our continuation of testing will happen within the next week. Visit ocfl.net/testing for details.

For the latest COVID-19 statistics in Orange County, visit ocfl.net./COVID19SnapShot.

Eviction Diversion Program update

Orange County’s COVID-19 Eviction Diversion Program has helped over 3,100 individuals and families avoid eviction with providing nearly $10 million in assistance.

Orange County intends to keep the program running until there is another program available to residents for rental assistance.

Orange County was allocated $33.4 million from the US Treasury for emergency rental assistance. This is from a $25 billion federal bill for COVID-19 relief. Program details to will be shared in the next few weeks as staff finalizes program requirements with the state.

Note: The Eviction Moratorium has been extended to March 31, 2021.

CARES for Residents program Update

The CARES for Residents program closed and the portal will NOT re-open again.

The County approved more than $65 million to those local residents with financial burdens by COVID-19 with $1,000 grants. Approved applications are in process and all checks will be processed within the next two weeks.

The Mayor’s Annual Job Fair

The 20th Annual Mayor’s Job Fair, hosted by the Central Florida Employment Council (CFEC), takes place on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds Expo Park from noon to 4 p.m. The event is free for all job seekers to attend.

For more information, contact 407-834-4022 or visit, cfec.org. Employers can contact CFEC at 407-834-4223.