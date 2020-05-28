From the Apopka Police Department

May 28, 2020 – UPDATE

Leah Brown (16 years old) returned home and was left in the care of her parents. A short time later, the Apopka Police Department was notified that Leah had run away again. She was wearing blue jeans, brown thrasher shirt, black jacket with black shoes and carrying a replica Louie Vuitton bag and camo back pack.

May 20, 2020

Leah Brown, 16 years old, was last seen on May 20, 2020 near the 1800 block of Lake Francis Drive, Apopka, Florida 32712.

It is unknown what Leah was wearing when she left the residence. She has a left nostril piercing and acne scaring on her cheeks. She is 5’02” and weighs 105 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

The Apopka Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757 or apdtips@apopka.net.