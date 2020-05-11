By the City of Apopka Newsroom

The City of Apopka will be offering free Antibody Tests from 5 PM to 9 PM (or until capacity is reached) on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Due to restocking, the site will not be open on Monday, May 11, 2020.

Please Note: The time has been updated for those who might not be able to attend during the day.

Testing Site Information for Wednesday, May 13

Mayor Nelson gave updated testing information on May 4

Mayor Nelson spoke with The Apopka Voice and shared that on Monday, May 4, when the City’s antibody testing began, they had already gone through their 100 tests by 9am. He emphasized that they will remain open on future test dates until their 100 tests are done. Tests are administered on a first come, first serve basis.

Mayor Nelson made clarifications on testing details as follows:

(1) This test is free and available to anyone, not just Apopka residents.

(2) There are no specific medical qualifications or criteria for being tested.

(3) The antibody test does not tell you if you have an antibody to COVID-19 or not. See below for further details on the testing process.

(4) The test will let you know if you have an active virus present, and if you do, you will be directed to be tested for COVID-19 specifically. This can be done at the Community Health Center, Apopka this week, and, according to Mayor Nelson on May 4, available at the Apopka Community Center next week (the week of May 10 – 15)

How to get tested

Simply show up to the Apopka Community Center located at 519 S. Central Avenue in Apopka. Tests will be given on a first come first serve basis. Stay in your car and follow the direction of the staff.

Where to get tested

Apopka Community Center located at 519 S Central Avenue, Apopka, FL

Who can be tested

Anyone above the age of 18. No walk-ups allowed, you must be in vehicle. You do not have to be an Apopka resident. Cost Free

What to bring

Bring your driver’s license or government issued ID

Test process and what it determines

STEP ONE: Blood prick goes on a strip and within 5 minutes you will know if the test is working properly.

STEP TWO: Within 10 minutes you will know if you have antibodies. While the results will show if you do or do not have the presence of antibodies, it does not specify if you have the COVID-19 antibody.

STEP THREE: Determines if there is an active virus present or not.

STEP FOUR: If an active virus is NOT present, you are done. If an active virus IS present, you will go to step five to determine if you have COVID-19.

STEP FIVE: This week, if you have an active virus present, you will be instructed to go to the Community Health Center (located at 225 E 7th St, Apopka) to get a swab test for COVID-19. Mayor Nelson explained that this is not a very comfortable test as the swab must go deep into the nasal passage. This is why the previous steps are in place so not everyone has to experience the more uncomfortable test if no active virus is present.

Your test results