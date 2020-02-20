Accidents and traffic stops are a normal occurrence on roads across America. Over three million people are injured in car accidents each year with more than half of all traffic-related deaths occurring among teens and adults age 15 and 44. While not all accidents can be prevented, when it comes to keeping the streets safe from reckless drivers, we rely on police officers to stop and correct these acts of errant behavior. However, when it comes to being pulled over, whether for a traffic infraction or faulty headlight, it’s important to know your rights as a citizen.

The Rate of Traffic Stops and Road Accidents

In 2018 there were over 33,654 fatal motor vehicle accidents in the United States, resulting in 36,560 deaths overall. Overall 45% of crashes took place in rural areas with South Dakota having the highest percentage (90%) of rural accidents and New Jersey (8%) having the lowest. In rural areas, police presence is likely to be lower, with drivers taking advantage of low traffic roads for speeding and other reckless driving practices. While accidents are just as likely to happen in high-density urban areas, the manner of driving is different with most accidents occurring due to distracted driving, improper lane changes, and road rage. Depending on the severity of the vehicle damage, repairs using PDR techniques can take as little as one to two hours, or a car may need to be entirely replaced.

While traffic accidents have concrete numbers that are trackable throughout the nation, traffic stops by police are not tracked in a systematic way that allows for examination. It’s estimated that on a given day more than 50,000 motorists are stopped by police, with over 20 million Americans being stopped every year. Projects like the Stanford Open Policing Project have attempted to change this by requesting traffic stop data from every state starting in 2015. These efforts have led to over 200 million traffic stop records being recorded and analyzed. However, these efforts have come with their own unique set of challenges, since some states don’t collect demographic information while others refuse to release that data. This has led to difficulty gauging disparities between which demographics are targeted in traffic stops most often.

Traffic Stop Data

Using the available data from the Stanford Open Policing Project, currently, it is estimated that black drivers are the most common demographic found in traffic stops with white and Hispanic drivers having similar numbers. Furthermore, the data suggests that black and Hispanic drivers are the demographics most likely to be searched during a traffic stop. These numbers have led to questions about discrimination among police officers and the worry that implicit racial bias could have an impact on police stops.

Gary Becker, a Nobel prize-winning economist suggested a simple method for testing the question of bias. Known as the outcome test, Becker posits that if there is no discrimination the associated stops end with the outcome of discovered contraband or illegal paraphernalia at the same rate as white drivers who are searched. However, if data suggests that a lower number of searches turn up contraband, than a bias and double standard may be to blame with police searching minority groups at a higher rate with less evidence of suspicion.

Data from the Stanford Open Policing Project suggests that Hispanic drivers face the highest amount of searches where no illegal paraphilia is found, whereas black drivers have similar rates to white drivers indicating a lowered bias or absence of bias.

That said, it is important to remember that not all states produce the demographic data required to produce concrete statistics. This leads us to the question of civilian rights and what you can do if you’re stopped and feel that you aren’t being treated fairly.

Civilian Rights During traffic Stops

While police are tasked with keeping our streets safer, getting stopped can be a stressful experience. It’s important to know your rights and what you should and should not do when you are pulled over for a traffic stop.

Firstly, you have the right to remain silent, something most people are familiar with. However, this right means that you are not required to answer questions about where you’re going, where you are coming from, where you live, or what you are doing. If you wish to exercise this right, simply say so out loud. Though in some states you may be required to give your name if asked for your identity.

You also do not have to consent to a search of either your belongings or yourself; however, the police may pat you down if they suspect you have a weapon. Note that refusal to search may not prevent an officer from attempting to search you, though stating your refusal can later benefit you in any legal proceedings, especially if the search was unfounded.

Furthermore, you also don’t have to answer any questions about your citizenship status or how or why you are in the country. While international boarders have their own rules for this, in everyday traffic stops you are not required to answer these questions.

If you feel that any of these rights have been violated, make sure that you write down as much information as you can including the officer’s badge numbers, car numbers, and any additional details that you can get. You might also consider getting contact information from witnesses who may have been nearby and witnessing the event. If you have any injuries be sure to photograph them with the time and date. After this, you may file a complaint with the agency or with the civilian complaint board. Complaints can be filed anonymously if you would wish not to use your name.

Filming Traffic Stops and Body Cams

While not all police agencies use body cams, a Pew Research study has found that 50% of officers report that body cams would make police act more appropriately across situations. The addition of body cameras for all police officers could certainly make a huge difference; however, in districts where this is not yet the case, many people may be curious as to their rights when it comes to filming the police.

Contrary to what many people believe, in some states, some laws have stipulations on filming the police. These laws are important to know, as attempting to record your traffic stop in specific states could result in charges that you otherwise wouldn’t have faced. If you wish to film any police interactions, be sure to take a moment to research the laws in your state so that you can do so without facing legal issues.

The Bottom Line

Police play an important role in helping to mitigate traffic accidents and keeping the streets safer; however, traffic stops are still stressful events even if you’re only being stopped for a burned-out headlight. While the numbers are not concrete, there is no doubt that both police and civilians alike could benefit from the addition of body cams for all public interactions with officers.

If you are concerned about your rights during a traffic stop, keep in mind your right to remain silent and your right to refuse a search. If you feel these rights have been breached, document everything that you can remember and file a formal complaint with the agency or complaint board.

At the end of the day, we must work together with the police to help make our roads a safe place to drive. Take care when driving, know your rights, and if possible speak with your local representatives about implementing body cameras into your local police force. Together we can help make the streets safer for everyone.