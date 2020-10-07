Opinion

By Allen Brown

As we go through life, we might get involved in different accidents and even end up badly injured. Accordingly, we will suffer from emotional and physical damages that may take a long time to recover from. Unfortunately, seeking medical help and getting treated will cost us a huge sum of money. That’s why finding a way to get compensation is wise, if possible. However, sometimes you may not know whether your injuries are eligible for such. Familiarizing yourself with the kinds of injuries that you can file a claim for certainly only helps. So, let’s get right to it!

Leg Injuries

One of the most common injuries that we might suffer from is a leg injury. Some of the main causes are road or cycling accidents, slips and falls, and medical negligence. You should get immediately assessed by a doctor by running some tests to know the extent of the damage. You can get compensated if you follow the rules required for filing a claim. For instance, you should add your medical records and bills to a file and prove that the damage was caused by a third party.

The amount of compensation varies from one person to another because, although the injury may be the same, the impact it has on a person’s life might not be. If your job entails a lot of legwork, you may lose your source of income after the accident. In some cases, you may also suffer emotionally if you have to stop practicing a sport as a result of the damage that was caused to your bones and muscles.

Personal Injuries

You can file a personal injury claim if you were subjected to bodily harm, psychological suffering, or emotional anguish. The compensation you get covers your present and future medical expenses as well as the loss of wage that may result from the accident. The beauty of this kind of claim is that you can still get some money even if you are held accountable for some of your injuries.

In some countries, if you are related to the person that got injured, you can also file a claim against the one responsible for the emotional distress that fell upon you. It is easy to get compensation for personal injuries especially if there is enough evidence against the at-fault party. That’s why you should document every step of the way, and ask for witnesses’ statements to make it hard for anyone to invalidate your claim. It is also recommended to get the help of a lawyer that knows the ins and outs of the law to aid you in your journey and make sure that the odds will be in your favor.

The tricky part is to prove that your emotional distress is caused by others. Some people try to argue against a personal injury case if it is built solely on the psychological damage inflicted. This is because the defendant’s doctors and lawyers think that mental sufferings can be controlled by the patient and can be self-inflicted.

Occupational Illnesses

Some jobs are dangerous and employees may suffer from occupational hazards either due to their recklessness or the employer’s negligence. Sometimes, no one is at-fault but the nature of the job makes it hard to steer clear from injuries. For instance, workers that carry heavy products daily can end up with chronic muscle pain. Moreover, dealing with hazardous materials can cause minor allergies or permanent lung damage.

You can get compensation if you can establish a direct or indirect link between your condition and your job. However, some issues are tricky because they can be caused by our surrounding environment. That’s why you should keep your medical records straight and prove that your illness or injury occurred once you started working.

Workplace injuries can also be placed under this category. You can slip and fall due to slippery floors or spilled liquids. If the office has no emergency protocols that deal with fire hazards, you may suffer from burns and lung problems from the smoke. Moreover, violence is common because of the stress-induced by our jobs. If you are exposed to any harm in the workplace, you can get compensated by your employer because your rights as a worker are protected by the law.

You can get compensated for different kinds of injuries that are mainly inflicted on you by another person. You shouldn’t settle for less or pay money out of your pocket because the road looks bumpy. It is your right to file a claim against the at-fault party to get the proper treatment that you deserve. To make the process easier for you, it is better to ask for a lawyer’s help and let them deal with the negotiations while you focus on your recovery.