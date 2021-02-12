From the Apopka Police Department and Staff Reports

The Apopka Police Department added three new officers to its police force today at a City Hall swearing-in ceremony officiated by APD Deputy Chief Jerome Miller. Officers Richard Alvelo, Raed Lutfi, and Nina Stone increase the APD roster of sworn law enforcement officers to 108. Although the APD is budgeted for 112 sworn officers (four remaining to be trained and sworn-in during this budget cycle), that will still leave the agency at only 2.14 officers per 1,000 residents. The state average is 2.43.

Officer Alvelo is 26 years old and was born in Chicago, IL. He grew up there, and then spent the rest of his childhood in Florida where he graduated from Winter Springs High School. Alvelo continued his education by attending the University of Central Florida, where he achieved his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. Alvelo attended Valencia College Criminal Justice Institute for his law enforcement training and graduated in February 2020. His prior law enforcement experience was with the Orlando Police Department.

Alvelo says he pursued a law enforcement career because “I wanted to have a positive effect on the community that I serve,” he said, which is similar to his own life experiences when encountering officers growing up.

Alvelo is currently a Captain in the Army Reserves and attached to the 317th Military Police Battalion and has been with them for seven years.

Officer Lutfi is 23 years old and born in Orlando, where he graduated from Freedom High School. He continued his education at Valencia State College where he earned his Associates Degree. Lutfi attended Valencia College Criminal Justice Institute for his law enforcement training and graduated in 2020. “I pursued this career to seize the opportunity to strengthen the gap between different cultures and law enforcement,” he said.

Officer Stone is 37 years old and born in Indianapolis, IN where she graduated from Pike High School. Stone continued her education by attending Oklahoma State University where she achieved a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology. Stone attended Valencia College Criminal Justice Institute for her law enforcement training and graduated in 2020.

“I wanted to make a difference in the community and to be a role model for the younger generation,” she said when asked why she pursued a career in law enforcement.

“We are excited to have these three new members of the Apopka Police Department,” said APD Chief Michael McKinley. “We look at a lot of applications before filing one of our police officer positions and these three individuals met our standards. I am looking forward to them serving our community once they complete their field training program. Along with meeting our stringent standards, the diversity of this group continues to show our ongoing commitment to ensure our agency reflects the community we serve.”