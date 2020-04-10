From Orange County Government Florida

UPDATE ON ORANGE COUNTY TESTING SITES

The State of Florida is taking the necessary precautions to keep residents safe and healthy. This includes supporting the coordination of testing sites in Orange County. These temporary testing sites reduce overwhelming the health departments and help prevent unnecessary illness spread at healthcare facilities. At these sites, individuals will have their swab sample collected and the sample will be sent to approved testing labs. Not all residents will meet the criteria for testing at these facilities. Please review the criteria before visiting a testing site.

1) Orange County Convention Drive-Through Testing Site

Location: Orange County Convention Center – North Concourse Parking Lot

9400 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819 | Opens at 9 a.m. | Map and Directions

The Orange County Convention Center testing site is operating daily. Before you visit, please ensure that you meet the following criteria. Please note that this testing site is for residents throughout the region – not just Orange County residents.

Criteria

Exhibit a fever of 99.6 or higher AND be experiencing respiratory symptoms OR

be experiencing respiratory symptoms Have a preexisting condition, including, but not limited to: Cardiovascular disease Diabetes Hypertension Chronic lung disease Cancer Chronic kidney disease Autoimmune disease



In addition, healthcare workers and first responders can get tested, regardless of symptoms.

Please note: Orange County Government does not run this testing site. The site is run by FEMA and the Florida Division of Emergency Management. Additionally, the test results will NOT be provided on-site and information will be given on timeframe to those discharged.

2) Florida Department of Health in Orange County Testing Site

By appointment only. | Opens daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call the Florida Department of Health in Orange County at 407-723-5004 to set an appointment.

3) NEW! UCF Testing Site in Partnership with Aventus Biolabs

By appointment only. | Open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Call for your appointment and have a test ordered through Aventus at 855-282-4860.

Location: UCF’s Garage A, located at 12491 University Blvd, Orlando

From UCF Today

The new site is a partnership between UCF and Aventus Biolabs, a private genetics testing lab owned and operated by Aventus Health, a healthcare company with headquarters in Orlando. Public health officials say that more widespread testing is key in getting the nation back to “normal,” and this is an opportunity for UCF and Aventus to contribute to the cause.

“Testing persons who may have COVID-19 is paramount to our blunting the impact of this outbreak,” says Michael Deichen, associate vice president for UCF Student Health Services.

“It is critically important that we expand testing for COVID-19 in Central Florida and throughout the state,” says Anna Eskamani ’12 ’15MNM ’15MPA, a current Ph.D. student in public affairs and a member of the Florida House of Representatives who connected Aventus with UCF. “I am thrilled to see this partnership come to life and know it will bring us one step closer to overcoming this pandemic.”

Individuals must have an appointment in order to receive a test, which is administered in UCF’s Garage A, located at 12491 University Blvd., weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (appointments may end before 5 p.m. if the 250 daily appointments are filled earlier). Those who do not have an appointment will be turned away.

Providers screen patients for symptoms and issue an order form if they qualify for testing. UCF students can obtain an ordered test from Student Health Services telehealth by calling 407-823-2701. UCF faculty and staff members can obtain their ordered test from their primary care provider by contacting UCF Health at 407-266-3627. Aventus also can connect anyone with a telehealth provider by calling 855-282-4860.

After the patient has been screened by a provider, Aventus’ client services team will reach out to complete all necessary paperwork and schedule an appointment for testing. Upon arrival during a scheduled time, individuals drive through and receive the testing with a swab designated specifically for them.

The average test takes about 10 minutes or less from the start of the appointment.

The efficiency of this process allows for individuals to receive their test results in about 24 to 48 hours. However, it is critical that appointments are made ahead of time, as this process does not allow for unscheduled testing.

Aventus has capacity to test about 250 people per day. The individuals who qualify for testing at UCF may not meet all of the criteria required by the Florida Department of Health in order to be tested at a county testing site, but still have been prescreened for symptoms and advised by healthcare providers to be tested.

“To overcome this pandemic, leaders in healthcare must come together and utilize cutting edge technology to accomplish that goal. Aventus and UCF partnering to provide testing is a pivotal step in that direction,” says Nagi Youssef, president and chairman of Aventus Health.