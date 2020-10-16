The Black and White Photo Challenge asked high school photography students to communicate : “How has COVID impacted or changed your community?” A selection committee curated the 80+ submissions and chose 20 pieces that exemplify standards taught in the course.

“Art is the window to man’s soul. Without it, he would never be able to see beyond his immediate world; nor could the world see the man within,” Lady Bird Johnson famously said.

The 20 pieces of art in the “Through their eyes: 2020” exhibit at the Ronald Blocker Educational Leadership Center (RBELC) provides a window into students’ perspectives of COVID-19.

“Students need an outlet during these challenging times and the arts give them the opportunity to let their voices be heard. ‘Through Their Eyes: 2020’ opened the door for students to show us what they see and feel as a result of COVID-19,” Christy Garton, Visual Arts K-12 resource teacher, said. “They are impacted in ways adults may not fully understand, but we are able to see what they see by looking at these beautiful pieces and reflecting on the meaning of what they have shared.”

“I think the artistic process that went into the COVID show was both a window and a mirror,” said John Burke, Boone High School photography teacher. “It helped my students reflect back on their own experiences during the pandemic, while allowing them to look out at what others in their community are going through.”

Two Apopka High School student photographers – Anton Massey and Katie Malone – had their black and white photos selected, out of all the OCPS submissions, to be included in this impactful art exhibit:

