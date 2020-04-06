From Let’s Talk About it with Rod Love and Greg Jackson Tonight on WOKB 1680AM Radio, LET’S TALK ABOUT IT with Rod Love and Greg Jackson, starting at 7:15 pm, the “Dynamic Duo” will host an audience call in tribute to healthcare workers. The Let’s Talk Nation Audience is encouraged to show their support with 2 minute call-in tributes of recognition and appreciation and posting on the Let’s Talk Nation USA FaceBook page during the show to demonstrate our support of our nation’s healthcare heroes. These and other topics will be discussed by two of the most-influential voices in Central Florida on the top-rated Monday Night radio talk show — LET’S TALK ABOUT IT! Join Rod Love, Greg Jackson and the entire Let’s Talk Nation on LET’S TALK ABOUT IT, every Monday from 7:00pm to 8:00pm on 1680am WOKB, online at www.wokbradio.com, on Facebook @letstalknationusa or call-in to 407-894-1680. LET’S TALK ABOUT IT is the can’t miss radio show that will blow your mind! *****

Hosts Rod Love and Greg Jackson are well-known figures in Apopka. Love is a local businessman, was the co-chair of the Apopka Task Force against Violence, and was recently named the Orange County District 2 Commissioner. Jackson is a local attorney that ran for the Florida Legislature in 2016 for District 45, which includes a part of Apopka.

The show airs on WOKB 1680AM on Mondays from 7-8 PM.

Let’s Talk About It describes itself as a show in search of results-oriented solutions. It tackles important subjects such as crime in urban communities, jobs, business growth, relationship with the police, transitioning from a mom and pop proprietorship to mom and pop incorporation and a whole lot of other action initiatives that affect the quality of life of individuals and families are the major focus. Its goal is to develop an understanding of the everyday needs and issues of people and assist in empowering them with the necessary information or motivation towards addressing such needs, all with the support of professionals or experts who will be the show’s guests.

Let’s Talk About It has an interactive style of information sharing that is both entertaining and educational. It acts as a vehicle for civic and faith-based organizations, small businesses and everyday citizens to be able to work together to foster a progressive development of communities’ interactivity with one another.

