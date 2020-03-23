From the Orange County Newsroom

Currently, as of March 22, 2020, there have been 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Orange County.

Drive-Through Testing Sites

The opening of drive-through testing sites are important to all of us, as testing is the key to perfecting our response and mitigation plans. One testing site will be at the parking lot near the Orange County Convention Center and is slated to open on Wednesday, March 25.

Please note: Orange County Government does not run these testing sites. The sites are run by the Florida Department of Health and Florida Division of Emergency Management. Additionally, the test results will NOT be provided on-site; information will be given regarding timeframe for results to those discharged.

Orange County Parks & Recreation’s Boat Ramp Closures and Other Updates:

All boat ramps (total of 11 in the County) are closed effective 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 22

Closed Kelly Park's Rock Springs Run to swimming effective Monday, March 23.

effective Monday, March 23. Canceled all rentals until May 9 . This includes camping reservations, room rentals, field rentals and special events.

. This includes camping reservations, room rentals, field rentals and special events. Closed camping at Kelly, Moss, Magnolia, Trimble and Clarcona Parks. Effective Monday, March 23 at 8 p.m.

at Kelly, Moss, Magnolia, Trimble and Clarcona Parks. Effective Monday, March 23 at 8 p.m. All camps for children are suspended as of EOD Monday, March 21.

Orange County Utilities Suspends Late Payment Fees:

In addition to the current policy suspending disconnections for non-payment, Orange County Utilities will suspend late payment fees for residential water and wastewater customers effective Monday, March 23.

New Hospital Guidelines

Effective immediately, Orlando Health, Advent Health and others are suspending routine visitation in its hospitals until the transmission of COVID-19 is no longer a threat to the community. For elective surgery suspension and other information, visit hospital webpages.

Crisis Rental Assistance Hotline

As of March 23, 2020, Orange County Government has launched a Crisis Rental Assistance Line where residents can learn more about the COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program. This will provide assistance with one month’s rent so residents will be able to use their limited funds on other necessities. You MUST call for an appointment in order to bring the necessary documents. The hotline will be open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 407-836-6500. Visit www.ocfl.net/covid-19 for more information and click on the “Resident Resources” tab.