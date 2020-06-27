Fans anticipating the 146th edition of the Kentucky Derby will no longer have to wait long as the iconic race returns on September 5, 2020. Traditionally, the Derby is set every first week of May. However, it was moved due to the coronavirus outbreak. Aside from that, it will continue the second chapter of the U.S. Triple Crown Series, after the Belmont Stakes has taken over the launching segment.

Horse racing fans are getting ready to know the racehorses saddling for the Derby. Additionally, this horse racing event will not allow spectators inside the Churchill Downs. All betting games will take place online, so you need a trusted online bookie to partake in the upcoming Kentucky Derby betting games.

With the Derby progressing in a few months from now, several horses are gaining impressive odds value to wager on for the Kentucky Derby 2020 betting. That said, here are the most popular three-year-old colts that earned impressive odds values as of today.

Tiz The Law (+150)

After winning the Belmont Stakes last June 20, Tiz The Law earned +150 current odds value for the upcoming Kentucky Derby. He is now the most famous racehorse on the dirt track and took the first recognition of the Triple Crown show this season. He will move forward to the Derby to continue his quest for the Triple Crown title.

Earlier this year, this colt has also impressed a lot of horse racing fans after winning many Derby-prep races. Some of his major recognitions were titles he won at the Champagne Stakes, Holy Bull Stakes, and Florida Derby. With Tiz The Law jousting in the upcoming Derby, his odds can convince many bettors to wager for him.

Dr Post (+1200)

Dr Post was one of the latest racehorses who bid for the Triple Crown show. He was never popular with some horse racing fans during the start of the year when he failed to earn significant achievements. After winning the Maiden Special Weight last March, he took part in the Unbridled Stakes, where he won.

After that, he headed on to the Belmont Stakes and impressively finished in second place. The fans were stunned after Dr Post showed incredible speed and made it to the finish line. He will head on to Churchill Downs to participate in the Kentucky Derby, carrying a current odds value of +1200.

Max Player (+1600)

The same with Dr Post, Max Player, was one of the underrated racers for the Triple Crown. Moreover, he is the only colt trained by a female horse racing enthusiast, Linda Rice. Although Max Player decided to run in the Triple Crown with only a few achievements, he managed to finish the Belmont Stakes in third place.

With this achievement, Max Player is determined to continue his dream to vie for the Triple Crown title. He will join the current line-up for the Kentucky Derby, carrying a +1600 odds value. Max Player is ridden by Joel Rosario, who was also his jockey when he earned his first stakes title during the Withers Stakes.

Tap It To Win ( +4000)

The recently concluded Belmont Stakes tested the real ability of the horses as it has the longest-running distance. However, the results showed that most achievers were underdogs, and Tap It To Win was no exemption. He was determined to work his best out during the Belmont Stakes, where he didn’t disappoint his fans and ended in fourth place.

That’s why he’s earning a current odds value of +4000 and will contend in the Run For The Roses. This colt is trained by Mark Casse, who struggled a lot in the past stakes races the team joined. Tap It To Win was only a 10th place finisher during the Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity and Street Sense Stakes. Casse hopes Tap It To Win would bounce back big at the Derby.

Pneumatic (+5000)

Completing the list of Belmont Stakes finishers is Pneumatic. The Uncle Mo sire, who placed third during the Matt Winn Stakes, was one of the underdogs that ran during the Belmont Stakes. Along with the other horses above, Pneumatic hustled hard inside the field and ended in fifth place.

Carrying a current odds value of +5000 after completing the Belmont Stakes, Pneumatic will take a shot in the Kentucky Derby. He is one of Steve’s Asmussens entries in the Run For The Roses this year and ridden by jockey Ricardo Santana Jr.

Takeaway

The Kentucky Derby this year will showcase another intense round, especially with most entries being Belmont Stakes finishers. Fans expect a battle of the underdogs, adding an intense and thrilling atmosphere of the horse racing event. Hence, if you’d like to wager on the Derby, make sure not to disregard the horses above as one of them may continue a winning streak in his Triple Crown journey.