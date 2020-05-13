Since the phased reopening began last week, gasoline demand has improved to only 40 percent below year-ago levels.

From AAA

Florida gas prices are leveling off, after plunging for 10 consecutive weeks. The 76-day streak of declines came to an end last week, as Floridians returned to the road, driving up demand for fuel.

“The plunge at the pump appears to be over now that Floridians are driving more often,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The rising demand has restored optimism in the fuel market, causing higher crude oil and gasoline prices. Wholesale gasoline prices also increased last week, but not yet to a level that demands retailers to raise their rates.”

Crude oil prices hit 4-week highs last week. Friday’s closing price for WTI of $24.74 per barrel is 25 percent higher than the week before. Wholesale gasoline prices also increased by 25 percent, reaching their highest daily settlement in nearly two months.

Florida drivers are paying an average price of $1.76 per gallon. The state average is the same as a week ago, 20 cents less than last month, and nearly $1 per gallon less than last year.

Top 10 lowest gas prices in Apopka

At the time of this article publication, the following 10 Apopka gas stations have the lowest price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline:

Lowest priced gas stations

Sam’s Club: $1.59 – 1500 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka

Mobile & 7-Eleven: $1.62 – 2229 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka

Gas stations at $1.65

Wawa 1609 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka

RaceTrac 700 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka

Wawa 449 W. Main St., Apopka

7-Eleven 1495 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka

Sunoco 2971 W. Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka

RaceTrac 1652 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka

Gas stations at $1.67

Mobile 454 E. Main St., Apopka

Mobile 1501 N. Rock Springs Rd., Apopka