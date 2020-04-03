Inspiration

By Charles Towne

If those of us who are Christians simply roll over and play dead, surrender to all the negative “stuff” that is surrounding us right now, what does that say about us, and what we are or aren’t doing to help our nation? So many people right now are trembling in fear. They don’t know what to do or how to cope.

There is a verse in the bible in Joshua 24:15 that we need to read and adapt to our lives today as never before. It goes like this, “Choose you this day what gods you will serve…but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”

My dear friend, regardless of what others believe or don’t, this is our collective house, our nation, and as the song goes, “From sea to shining sea.” Isn’t it time we as Christians showed how much we care and do our part to help bring our country to a stronger potential as a leader among nations?

“But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord”. Let us substitute, “my house”, for “our house”. This glorious country is our house, our home, and I sincerely believe that if ever in our nation’s history there was a time for prayer, it is now!

On the April 1966 cover of Time magazine they ran their iconic, IS GOD DEAD? Question. This intriguing question was provoked by Time’s investigation of a trend among many theologians to write God out of theology at that time in our history.

The general reaction among Christians at the time of Time’s question was outrage. I, due to the way I have seen God moving in my own life and the lives of so many other praying Christians over the years, can attest to the fact that He is very much alive and well.

This country is our home, this is where we live, and we are all God’s children. Isn’t it time we proved it by our love and with our prayers?

GOD BLESS AMERICA!

Charles Towne is first and foremost a Christian. An octogenarian, author, journalist, wildlife photographer, naturalist, caregiver, and survivor, his life has been and continues to be, a never-ending adventure filled with possibilities never imagined. He has adopted the philosophy that to Live fully, laugh uproariously, love passionately, and learn like there is no tomorrow, is a formula for a long and joy-filled life.