By Allen Brown

In a perfect world, there would be a magic formula that helped you avoid accidents, but this is simply not the case. You can take all of the precautions and still end up in an accident. While riding a motorbike can be fun and a convenient way to get around, you are statistically more at risk of an accident. If you have a motorbike, here are a few things you should know, plus some information that will help you to quickly resolve an accident.

1. Motorbike Accidents Are Often Not About Speed

Even with protective equipment and taking precautions on the road, motorcyclists are at much higher risk of accidents than motorists. To put this into perspective, in 2012, 5656 motorcyclists were killed or seriously injured compared to accidents involving cars, where 9,834 people were killed or seriously injured. This is a stark contrast considering that motorcyclists only make up 1% of road users.

People often accuse speed and recklessness for this, but accidents involving other motorists are often due to motorcyclists not being seen and poor road surface conditions. Common accidents include:

Being knocked off when not seen by motorists Other road users’ lack of awareness of motorbikes, especially at junctions Motorists failing to see a motorbike because of car windscreen pillars Motorcyclists having problems on bends or overtaking Potholes or uneven surfaces, due to lack of road maintenance Loose chippings on the road Fuel spillages causing a skid or accident.

2. It’s Usually the Driver’s Fault, Not the Rider’s

When it comes to determining who is at fault in a crash, people often jump to conclusions and blame motorcyclists, which is very prevalent in most places in the United States. However, this bias is often unfounded, as more than 80% of all motorbike accidents are actually the fault of someone else’s negligence.

If you have been injured in an accident that you feel was not your fault, you should not be discouraged by bias against motorcyclists. There is something called the “51 Percent Bar” rule in Texas. This is an excellent way to really quickly resolve who is at fault. If an accident is not your fault, with the right facts and evidence, you are able to make a rightful claim for compensation.

3. A Crash Involving a Motorcycle Doesn’t Just Lead to Physical Injuries

Motorcyclists are likely to suffer more in an accident than a driver as they do not have airbags or a seat belt. The impact of a vehicle hitting a motorbike is usually quite severe due to the impact being absorbed by the bike and the rider. This can lead to a number of physical injuries, but more importantly, it can lead to long-term psychological trauma.

PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder) commonly occurs as a result of a traumatic motorcycle crash. These symptoms are often hidden by the motorcyclist and affect them negatively. If you are experiencing any PTSD as a result of an accident know that, while it is not uncommon, you should see a doctor.

4. Steps to Take to Resolve an Accident Quickly

A crash may leave you unable to react immediately, but in order to pursue a claim, the more notes and evidence you can collect, the better. Do the following:

Seek medical assistance to assess your condition and attend to any injuries Take note of the details of those involved, as well as witnesses Take photographs of the scene Hold onto any records, medical or otherwise, that have been made in relation to the event.

5. Compensation Calculates More Than Your Injury Alone

A crash will likely not just affect you physically. The effects can spill over into your life, as well as affect those around you. If your ability to work and maintain relationships has been affected, these can be calculated into your compensation sum. Financial hardship as a result of damage and the inability to work will also be calculated into the equation.

If you are suffering from any psychological problems, a psychiatric report may be necessary to prove and support your claim.

After a crash, you may require further care. This can range from extreme, extensive care and alterations to your home, to smaller things like physiotherapy. These costs, as well as your age and gender, may also make a difference to your compensation.

To summarize, you can make a claim for the following:

Your injury Repairs to your motorcycle, helmet, and attire Cost of alternative transport Loss of earnings Medical treatment and rehabilitation cost

Any accident can be seriously traumatic to the driver, but a motorbike accident can be that much more serious. Motorists are often not as aware of motorcyclists as they should be, and as such, can seriously injure them in an accident. Motorcyclists are much less often to blame for the accident, and should not feel threatened by stigma or hold back from making a claim for injuries.