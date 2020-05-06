The Office of Early Learning along with local early learning coalitions throughout the state are prioritizing child care for first responders and health care workers.

The Learning Experience provides child care, enrichment programs, and well-rounded educational lessons ranging from the ABC’s and 123’s, to Spanish and Mandarin languages, to yoga and philanthropy, to role-playing at Make Believe Blvd. Services are provided for children from 6 weeks to 6 years of age.

If you are on the front lines of helping to fight the pandemic, allow the Early Learning Coalition of Orange County or Early Learning Coalition of Osceola County to assist you with your child care costs. Income is not a part of the eligibility process for the program through June 30, and you may be eligible for an additional 12 months of child care assistance based on your family’s gross income.

In order to qualify, you must:

Be a resident of Orange County or Osceola County.

Have a child younger than 13 years old.

Be employed with a first-responder organization or essential medical organization.

To apply for emergency child care scholarship

Obtain Child Care Application and Authorization (CCAA) from your Human Resources Department or click here. Complete Section A (Family Information) and sign the referral. Then have your employer complete Section B (Eligibility) and sign the referral. Both sections must be completed and signed before moving on to the next step. Apply for child care services by going to the Florida Office of Early Learning Family Portal, click here. As a new user, select “Click Here” to register for an account. Complete the application (When answering the prequalifying questions, select “Yes” when asked if you have a form titled: Child Care Application and Authorization). Scan in your signed CCAA form. ELC staff will review your application upon submission. If eligible, your case will be processed within three business days. To expedite the process, please be sure that you have a child care provider selected. If you need help with selecting a provider, our staff will be able to provide you with Child Care Resource & Referral (CCRR) services and provide a customized list of local child care options. To use the online Child Care Resource & Referral form, click here.

Resources

How to complete and submit the child care application and authorization form, click here.

Child Care Application and Authorization Form, First Responder and Essential Health Care Personnel (Declaration of Emergency Response), click here.

English FAQs for First Responder Program: Families

Spanish FAQs for First Responder Program: Families | Providers

Florida Essential Services List for public health, law enforcement, public safety, and other first responders, click here.

For more information or questions, in Orange County call 407-532-4192

and Osceola County call 321-219-6300.