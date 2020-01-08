Welcome to The Joint Chiropractic – Apopka! As your Apopka chiropractor dedicated to family chiropractic and spine health, we invite you to join the millions of Americans who have not only found relief from lower back pain, sciatica pain, and migraines, but also a pathway to wellness with chiropractic’s natural, drug-free approach to healthcare.

Join us for our grand opening tomorrow, January 9th, and our open house from January 9th-11th. We’ll be doing free consultations, exams, and adjustments. We’re located at the Hunt Club Corners – NW corner of SR436 and Hunt Club Boulevard, next to the Sprint Store.

How can chiropractors at The Joint Chiropractic in Apopka help you?

Whether you have seen a chiropractor in the past or are seeking a local chiropractor near you for the first time, expect your visit to The Joint Chiropractic – Apopka to be different from any healthcare experience you’ve had before. Perhaps even life-changing.

Here are a few reasons why The Joint Chiropractic in Apopka is your perfect destination for pain relief and preventative care:

Conveniently Located

Open Nights & Weekends

No Appointments Required

No Insurance Hassles, Requirements or Copays

Quality Chiropractic Care by Licensed Professionals

Affordable Personalized Care Plans

As you can see, chiropractic care provided by the licensed chiropractors at The Joint offers you and your family an affordable, convenient and accessible solution like no other.

How can routine chiropractic care help improve your quality of life?

Through manual manipulation of the spine delivered to the highest standards by licensed chiropractors, chiropractic care works to restore and maintain proper communication from your brain to your body by relieving what chiropractors refer to as a subluxation, or a misalignment, of the spine. Restoring proper alignment to the spine can assist with pain relief and prevention of: Lower Back Pain

Upper Back Pain

Neck Pain

Migraine and Tension Headaches

Shoulder Pain and Elbow Pain

Knee, Foot and Ankle Pain

Sciatica

Fibromyalgia

Chronic Injuries

And More!

So whatever “symptoms” you or your family may be experiencing, visit our Apopka chiropractic office today to learn more about how you could improve your overall health and well-being. And remember, you never need an appointment to visit, so stop in when it is convenient for you. We look forward to seeing you soon!