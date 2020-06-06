Every once in a while, there’s a day with an absolute right and an absolute wrong. But those days are few and far between. As a community, it’s important to know when to set aside differences and stand together as one.

This is one of those days.

At 11:30 am, three diverse groups will gather at Kit Land Nelson Park in Apopka to protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25th. There will be speakers, prayers, and then some will walk about a half-mile to the Apopka Police Department while others will take the route to City Hall. And while opinions, approaches and ideologies may be diverse among these groups, they gather together in union of one cause.

*****

The Apopka Police Department released the following statement earlier in the week. In part, it reads:

“The Apopka Police Department is aware of several social media posts regarding a protest occurring in Apopka this coming weekend. We are taking precautions to prepare for any protest that may develop to include adjusting personnel schedules to have additional resources available… At this time, some of the details of the intended protest have been fluid and we continue to monitor the plans for the event.” *****

While the details may be fluid, the plan is clear

This is a time for Apopkans to come together, to stand together, to march together, united for justice.

The details that are known:

When: Saturday, June 6th, at 11:30am

Where: Kit Land Nelson Park (parking in the back portion at Edwards Field)

What: Spoken words, prayer, a march

Wear: Participants are encouraged to wear black and white colors

The details that are fluid:

Some say they are marching from Kit Land Nelson Park to the Apopka Police Station, then returning over the pedestrian bridge and back to the park again. Others say they are marching from Kit Land Nelson Park to City Hall.

While the details may be fluid, a welcoming spirit is present

No matter your race, your gender, your occupation – you are welcome. No matter your faith – if you consider yourself religious or spiritual, or of no particular belief at all – you are welcome. No matter if you are young or old, or consider yourself ageless – you are welcome. No matter if you are rich or poor, a city official or resident, a student or a teacher – you are welcome.

While the details may be fluid, the purpose is black-and-white

To unequivocally condemn what happened to George Floyd. To support and join with those who have been disenfranchised and help make a way for their voices be heard. To condemn targeting. To demand accountability. To call for true equality for all.